For years, Travis Monson would grab his camera and a worn paper map and trek around San Francisco. Sometimes he’d wake up at 4:30 a.m. to walk 20 miles. Other days, he’d have only an hour-long lunch break to hop on Muni and explore a new neighborhood or park.

What started as simple exploration of a new city slowly transformed into an ambitious goal: To stroll the entirety of every street, snapping photos as he went and charting his progress in red marker on paper maps.