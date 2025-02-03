The 135-unit affordable housing complex at 1360 43rd Ave. was built by San Mateo-based developer MidPen Housing to keep San Francisco Unified School District employees in the city where they work and improve the district’s bleak retention rates. According to a United Educators union spokesperson, some 400 teachers have left the district each year since the pandemic, a loss communities feel on all levels.

But the Malcolm X Academy kindergarten teacher received grim news just before the new year. Shirley Chisholm’s management had denied his application for a third time.

Codion Isom planned on using the winter break to move out of the one-bedroom in the Bayview he shares with his four kids and into Shirley Chisholm Village in the Outer Sunset, the city’s only affordable housing project to specifically prioritize educators.

“The process was so bad,” Isom said of his months-long application ordeal. “I’m scared to even try to look for housing now, just to feel rejected.”

Isom is one of more than a dozen educators interviewed by The Standard who have applied to Chisholm and describe a flawed process that keeps out potentially qualified candidates due to issues ranging from miscalculated incomes to disconnected phones to the inability to record child custody agreements accurately.

His first rejection notice from MidPen came in October. But conflicting reasons provided by the company just didn’t add up. A representative said Isom’s annual income was calculated to be $102,262.68, and the maximum for a five-person household at Chisholm was $97,100.

In April, he and a handful of colleagues applied for residences in Chisholm. Some already had plans to carpool from the Sunset to Bayview. Fast forward a few months, and Isom’s prospective dream home had turned into a nightmare experience all too common in the city’s Kafkaesque system for affordable housing.

Isom is the exact type of person the project was meant to house. In fact, SFUSD asked him to participate in a local news report last spring to promote the complex.

At Shirley Chisholm, SFUSD educators receive priority in the city’s chaotic lottery that awards limited housing spots. Nearly 1,000 district employees flooded the application portal when it opened in April.

Family matters

According to tax documents and paystubs viewed by The Standard, Isom earned about $6,700 a month before taxes in 2024. Two of those months included one-time lump sums, bringing his 2024 income to $91,375 gross pay, well within the limit.

Isom has full custody of one child and shared custody of his three other kids. With a five-person household, he was hoping to qualify for a three-bedroom apartment at Chisholm and passed on a one-bedroom in an affordable housing complex closer to his school.

When Isom received the housing lottery results in August, he breathed a sigh of relief. His priority status as an educator and standing as a U.S. Army veteran helped him draw No. 3 in the sea of applicants.

“The MidPen workers I talked to said they were temps,” said Isom. “So I tried to not put any of the fault on them.”

Furthermore, the San Francisco affordable housing portal DAHLIA listed Chisholm’s income limit for a five-person household at $105,192 (65% of the area’s median) Isom pointed out this discrepancy to MidPen and received a response that boiled down to: Oops, our bad.

MidPen executive Leanne Morford wrote in an email that the company was “inadvertently advertising the wrong income limit (65%) on its applicant portal … and they will ensure that the correct income level (60%) is noted on DAHLIA.” The portal still advertises a 65% income limit for three-bedroom applicants.

“This is where it gets really funny,” Isom said.

Back-and-forth emails between Isom and MidPen showed wildly different income and custody calculations throughout the fall. He was sometimes determined to be at 100% of the city’s area median income (AMI); other times, 80%. Rent for a two-bedroom was calculated at $2,972, then dropped to $2,323 — both figures just under half his monthly take-home pay.

Isom brushed off the messages as miscommunication. He held out hope his family would be comfortably housed by the new year. But further exchanges with MidPen and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development revealed another reason for his rejection: the custody arrangement for his children.

By MidPen’s estimate, Isom has a two-person household, even though he has 100% custody of Zaire, 5, and 50% or more custody of Amina, 10; Raelyn, 8; and Victoria, 2. Under San Francisco regulations, 30% custody means a child is part of a household; federal officials go by a 50% minimum custody arrangement.

However, many parents have informal custody agreements made without court orders. This presented a challenge for some Chisholm applicants interviewed by The Standard. Even when court orders existed, MidPen refused to accept them in some cases. For example, MidPen did not accept official court custody orders for Isom’s daughter Amina because the agreement was struck in a different state.