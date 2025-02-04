State of the 49ers: McCaffrey will take back his turf, but the draft could produce a successor

This is Part 3 of our eight-part State of the 49ers series — where we’ll assess each position group and introduce some high-level solutions to get the team back into next season’s Super Bowl hunt. Up next: running back.

The NFL’s running back renaissance is officially here. Ironically, Christian McCaffrey — who might’ve launched this revolution when the 49ers acquired him via trade in 2022 — was only a minor part of it in 2024.

And that was a major problem for the 49ers.

McCaffrey carried the ball only 50 times over four games and the 49ers dropped from No. 1 to 12 in overall rushing efficiency. McCaffrey missed the first two months of the season with Achilles tendinitis before suffering a season-ending PCL injury against the Buffalo Bills just as he’d regained his stride.

The injuries mean that the NFL’s rushing champion and MVP finalist from the 2023 season was forced to watch dominant campaigns from Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, Baltimore’s Derrick Henry, and others from the sideline. The league-wide phenomenon that McCaffrey himself started in 2022 — with offensive transformations spearheaded by new additions at running back — raged within the Eagles, Ravens, Packers (Josh Jacobs), Vikings (Aaron Jones), Texans (Joe Mixon) and Chargers (J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards).

The 49ers, meanwhile, enjoyed powerful running from Jordan Mason during McCaffrey’s first stint on injured reserve, but the backup wasn’t impactful enough in the pass game to deliver McCaffrey’s transformative boost.

McCaffrey racked up 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on top of his 1,459 rushing yards in 2023. Mason managed only 91 receiving yards and no touchdowns in 2024 before he, too, landed on IR.