An investor-CEO who’s the son of a Silicon Valley pioneer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of rape in downtown San Francisco.

Booking records show Andrei Karkar, 47, is also accused of robbery, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. He was no longer listed in jail as of Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on Fremont Street between Mission and Howard, where they found a woman who said she was raped and assaulted. She was transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they are reviewing and that the Victim Services Division has been in touch with the victim and will work with her closely going forward.