“They told me we had to come here early in the morning,” said Valencia Salgado as she stacked three five-dozen packs — 180 eggs in total — into her cart. “They stock them in the morning, and by the end of the day, they’re usually sold out.”

Eager customers showed up at the big-box store at 9 a.m. and dashed to the egg fridges. The shopping-cart-pushing cast included restaurant staffers, fitness fanatics, and anyone else who’s had their breakfast dreams smashed at the sight of depleted stocks elsewhere.

Eggs have been a sold-out commodity at supermarkets across the city, and country, but they were plentiful Tuesday morning at San Francisco’s Costco. Shoppers came prepared to make the most of the bounty — the likes of which they may not see again for a long time.

Contrary to the saying, more than a few shoppers thought it was wise to put all of their eggs into one basket.

Salgado stocked up so she could scramble eggs or mix them with cottage cheese for a protein-rich meal as part of her workout routine.

“I’ve got a family at home, so we go through a lot of eggs,” he told The Standard.

Roger Pincombe of San Francisco was buying two lots of two dozen. He comes to Costco every three weeks to replenish because the prices, he says, are about three times less than at other markets.

The refrigerators where the kitchen staples were kept were the scene of a persistent shopping-cart traffic jam through the morning.

As the store opened, customers could purchase unlimited eggs. The Standard saw one woman load 14 of the five-dozen cartons into her cart.

Customers swarmed around the medium, free-range 18-count (USDA grade A) for $6.29 a pack; the organic, large, pasture-raised two-dozen packs for $8.69; and the Kirkland-signature cage-free, large two-dozen packs for $7.69.

Shoppers said it’s been difficult to get eggs at other supermarkets as bird flu has wreaked havoc on poultry farms.

The Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed highly pathogenic avian flu in a commercial flock for the first time on Feb. 8, 2022, three years ago this week. According to government data, as of Monday, there have been four affected commercial flocks and two affected backyard flocks in California and a total of 387,710 birds affected in this outbreak.

“It was hard to get eggs at Safeway,” said Daniel Talton, a city resident and cook at Lord Stanley on Polk Street. He paused with his brother Bubba to collect themselves after yoking a personal supply.

A woman buying for Carmelina’s Cafe in the Mission, who declined to give her name, said she saved money for the restaurant by purchasing eight five-dozen cartons at $17.99 each. That comes to $143.92 at Costco, versus approximately $300 from her usual source, she said. The stash would last the cafe about two weeks, she said.