A San Francisco radio station is being investigated by the Federal Communications Commission after broadcasting details about activity by undercover Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents operating in the Bay Area, according to chairman Brendan Carr.
Carr said KCBS on Jan. 26 broadcast the ICE agents’ locations in East San Jose and identified their unmarked vehicles. The FCC chief said the area is “known for violent gang activity” and called the broadcast “really concerning” during a Fox News broadcast Thursday.
“We have sent a letter of inquiry, a formal investigation into that matter, and they have just a matter of days left to respond to that inquiry and explain how this could possibly be consistent with their public-interest obligations,” Carr said during the appearance.
Under the Communications Act of 1934, organizations licensed to broadcast by the FCC are charged with operating in the “public interest, convenience, and necessity.”
Carr, a Republican, was tapped by President Donald Trump in November to chair the FCC after previously serving as the agency’s general counsel.
Earlier in his appearance on Fox News, Carr praised Trump for his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
“He came in and said he’s the person that can not only secure the border but also deport people here illegally,” Carr said. “And he’s carrying that out with unprecedented speed.”
KCBS’ parent company, Audacy, declined to comment.