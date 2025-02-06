A San Francisco radio station is being investigated by the Federal Communications Commission after broadcasting details about activity by undercover Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents operating in the Bay Area, according to chairman Brendan Carr.

Carr said KCBS on Jan. 26 broadcast the ICE agents’ locations in East San Jose and identified their unmarked vehicles. The FCC chief said the area is “known for violent gang activity” and called the broadcast “really concerning” during a Fox News broadcast Thursday.