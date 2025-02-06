Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

FCC investigating SF radio station for broadcasting ICE agent activity

A man with glasses and a beard speaks, gesturing with his hand. He's wearing a blue suit, light blue shirt, and patterned tie. The background is blurred.
Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr says KCBS shared agents’ locations in East San Jose. | Source: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
By Garrett Leahy

A San Francisco radio station is being investigated by the Federal Communications Commission after broadcasting details about activity by undercover Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents operating in the Bay Area, according to chairman Brendan Carr.

Carr said KCBS on Jan. 26 broadcast the ICE agents’ locations in East San Jose and identified their unmarked vehicles. The FCC chief said the area is “known for violent gang activity” and called the broadcast “really concerning” during a Fox News broadcast Thursday.

“We have sent a letter of inquiry, a formal investigation into that matter, and they have just a matter of days left to respond to that inquiry and explain how this could possibly be consistent with their public-interest obligations,” Carr said during the appearance.

Related

An illustration of a telephone surrounded by soundwaves.
Chaos, fear, and thousands of calls: Inside the network verifying ICE raid rumors
A chef in a bustling kitchen is cooking on a large grill, with lots of metal cookware around. Ingredients are prepared on the counter, and steam rises from the food.
The SF migrants retreating from public life under Trump
A person is boarding a city bus in San Francisco, labeled "29 Sunset." The bus is silver and red, with an advertisement for San Francisco sourdough bread.
How a rumor about ICE on Muni spun out of control

Under the Communications Act of 1934, organizations licensed to broadcast by the FCC are charged with operating in the “public interest, convenience, and necessity.”

Carr, a Republican, was tapped by President Donald Trump in November to chair the FCC after previously serving as the agency’s general counsel.

Earlier in his appearance on Fox News, Carr praised Trump for his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“He came in and said he’s the person that can not only secure the border but also deport people here illegally,” Carr said. “And he’s carrying that out with unprecedented speed.”

KCBS’ parent company, Audacy, declined to comment.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Donald TrumpFederalImmigrationNewsRadioSan Jose