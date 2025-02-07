Death of beloved gorilla raises questions about SF Zoo, activist says

Dr. Adrian Mutlow, the zoo’s chief veterinarian, said in a statement that Oscar’s procedure “went well,” but his health took a turn afterward.

Despite Oscar’s advanced age — he was 43, near the life expectancy of apes in captivity — his death came as a surprise. Veterinarians from UC Davis will examine the body Friday to determine the exact cause.

Reached by phone, Barker said the SF Zoo, which recently came under fire for animal welfare and safety issues, has lacked transparency for years. Just this week, the city’s Sunshine Ordinance Task Force ruled that the zoo must furnish records to Barker in response to a request he made in July, according to an email from the committee.

“Since 2020, at least three silverback gorillas in U.S. zoos have died following anesthesia-related complications,” Barker wrote in a blog post . “Despite these incidents, many zoos continue to rely on outdated or high-risk anesthetic protocols without fully adopting safer alternatives.”

The death sparked outrage from at least one zoo watchdog. Justin Barker, a local animal advocate who runs the blog SF Zoo Watch , said the zoo should have avoided using anesthesia, which can be dangerous to older apes.

Nancy Chan, a spokesperson for the zoo, did not immediately respond to a question about which anesthetics were used for Oscar’s procedure. Attempts to reach zookeepers were unsuccessful.

In September, members of the SF Zoo union voted 97% to pass a vote of no confidence in director Tanya Peterson, citing animal welfare concerns. Peterson remains director of the zoo.

Oscar was the third-oldest male ape in the United States. While living in San Francisco, he fathered two children; one now lives in Los Angeles, while the other was crushed and killed by a hydraulic door at the SF Zoo in 2020.