“I never met Aaron, but I knew he was one of us, a dreamer, a builder, a tech bro,” Peniche told the audience. “Our free speech is being infringed upon. … We need to preserve internet values.”

At 27, Peniche is a year older now than Swartz was when he died by suicide in 2013, following federal prosecution for downloading millions of academic papers from JSTOR via MIT’s network.

Around 300 people gathered in the pews of the Internet Archive auditorium Friday in San Francisco to witness Pablo Peniche, head of growth for the startup Aqua Voice, unveil a marble bust of Aaron Swartz, the legendary programmer, activist, and open-access hero. Swartz, who co-founded Reddit, helped develop RSS, and was instrumental in the creation of Creative Commons, is an icon in the internet freedom movement.

“Aaron’s legacy is bringing people together to make change,” Cohn said. “This statue is a powerful reminder of the truth and justice that he stood up for.”

The evening included a number of video tributes, which Rein played on a large screen behind the stage. They included commentary from science fiction author Cory Doctorow, members of the Aaron Swartz Institute in Brazil, and Cindy Cohn, the executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“It’s great that people idolize him as long as they get the story right: He was not a martyr,” Rein said, her eyes welling with tears. “He stood for freedom of access to information, especially for scientific research — things the public had already paid for.”

“There’s a renaissance happening now in Aaron Swartz-land,” said Lisa Rein, the co-founder of Creative Commons, a nonprofit devoted to expanding public access to information. She founded Aaron Swartz Day in 2013, an annual hackathon and tribute held on his birthday. There’s now an Aaron Swartz Institute in Brazil, a documentary, multiple books and podcasts—even an Aaron Swartz memecoin (“Do not buy,” she warned).

More than a decade after his death, Swartz’s name is still a rallying cry for open-source technology and freedom of information. Few at the event knew him personally, but he’s become an enduring symbol for web activists, who are increasingly grappling with an internet locked behind paywalls and controlled by a handful of corporations.

Doctorow’s comments included a grim reckoning, alluding to the Trump administration. “This is a time when hope is in short supply,” he said. “I hope this [statue] inspires you to have hope … to make the world a little better in some material way.”

Swartz’s philosophy that information should be freely accessible to all is the core of the Internet Archive, which preserves everything from websites to books to academic papers. “We were happy to host the event, said Evan Sirchuk, the Internet Archive’s community and events coordinator. “It’s a really good fit, in terms of alignment.”

The 312-pound statue, carved from Carrara marble sourced from Italy, was crafted using a mix of AI-driven robotic milling and traditional hand carving. Peniche invested $10,000 of his own money into the project, with the remaining $53,500 scraped from donors that included Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe and Mana CEO Max Novendstern. Swartz’s mother provided the photos used to design the statue, and signed off on it, Peniche said.

Despite being a teenager in Mexico when Swartz died, Peniche was obsessed with making this project happen. “We have to preserve net neutrality,” he said. “We must preserve freedom of speech, access to information and privacy. This statue stands for something people can rally behind.”

Anna-Sofia Lesiv, 27, an investor at Humba Ventures, agreed. “Celebrating Aaron’s legacy is incredibly overdue in San Francisco,” she said. “He’s been a very inspiring figure to me, before I ever even came to Silicon Valley.”

For most of the evening, the bust sat shrouded on a pillar on stage, surrounded by oversized bouquets.