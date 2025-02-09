On a cold, rainy night in January 2019, Jimmy Mollé and his friend Hamilton Cline decided to try to go viral on Reddit. They’d been scrolling through r/SanFrancisco for years and had a hunch they could craft the perfect question to grab attention.

“What’s your favorite bar, and why? Mine in comments,” Mollé posted from the time-worn stools of his chosen watering hole, House of Shields on New Montgomery Street in the Financial District.

Mollé explained why he loved House of Shields: its age, its original wood bar, the underground tunnel to The Palace hotel, the rumor that President Harding died there — and then he added a quick note. “I’m here now. Come in, mention this, and I buy your drink.”

Not thinking anyone would respond, Cline headed home, while Mollé stayed for a final pint. Shortly thereafter, he felt a tap on his shoulder.

He turned to see Peg Tran — a 5-foot woman draped in a sopping wet leather biker’s jacket. She had ventured from the Sunset, through the storm, to House of Shields after reading his post.

“You’re not going to murder me, are you?” she asked.

“Well, not here. I’d take you at least to the alley,” Mollé joked.

A friendship was born, and so was a tradition. That first night, only Tran arrived, but sporadically for the next six years, Mollé would post something similar in the local subreddit: I’m at the bar, come join me, and I’ll buy you a drink. To make it more fun, he wouldn’t name House of Shields but would challenge people to figure out his location based on clues he’d provide. He always offered to buy anyone new a drink. And always, people showed up.

Mollé can’t say how much he has paid in drinks over the years, but he admits that on more than one occasion, he has racked up a thousand-dollar tab.