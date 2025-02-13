Jason Moment is stepping down as board chair of San Francisco’s Fine Arts Museums after six years on the job — in part because he no longer lives in the city.

Fine Arts Museums Director Thomas Campbell announced Moment’s departure in an email Wednesday. Campbell said Moment, a hedge fund manager who has been on the board since 2014, will be replaced by board member David Spencer.

“Jason has served as the chair of our board for the past six years through two consecutive board terms, providing steadfast leadership during the pandemic and post-pandemic periods,” Campbell said in a statement to The Standard.

He added: “His recent relocation from San Francisco presents an ideal opportunity for David Spencer — who has been a trustee since 2010 and currently serves on our executive and technology committees — to step into the role.”

The museum did not say where Moment, 47, moved or when he left, but his LinkedIn page lists his location as Jackson, Wyoming, and records show he donated $25,000 to a September fun run in the city.

Moment — who replaced chair Dede Wilsey when she stepped down in 2019 after 21 years — will remain a member of the board. He has been on the board for more than a decade and has also held roles on the boards of the UCSF Foundation and Benioff Children’s Hospital. He is an active political donor who gave $40,000 to recall former District Attorney Chesa Boudin and $50,000 to the controversial campaign to reopen Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive to car traffic.

Spencer’s term begins May 20, just before the close of the museum’s fiscal year. Campbell said Spencer has been a “key supporter of the institution’s technological advancement” and a “champion of access and inclusion.”

Spencer owns a Presidio-based spa, which he developed after losing a leg and the use of one arm in a car accident at age 19, according to his website. In addition to his work with the museum, he supports disabled athletes at his alma mater, Claremont McKenna, and is a supporter of the San Francisco Ballet.