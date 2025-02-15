Skip to main content
Film star Joan Chen, Mayor Lurie kick off Chinese New Year parade

Children in colorful outfits perform a dance, holding decorated circular instruments aloft. They are kneeling on one knee with synchronized poses.
Chinese American International School students perform in San Francisco’s Chinese New Year parade on Saturday. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
By Han Li

Despite competing with the NBA All Star Game, San Francisco’s Chinese New Year parade drew massive crowds Saturday night, continuing its legacy as a marquee celebration in the Bay Area Asian community.

Acclaimed Chinese American actress and longtime San Francisco resident Joan Chen served as grand marshal, officially kicking off the procession as the sun set by lighting firecrackers at Union Square.

Chen is known for her notable role in the 1987 Academy Award-winning film “The Last Emperor,” and she recently starred in the 2024 film “Dìdi,” portraying the mother of a Bay Area Asian teenager in a coming-of-age story.

“This city has been my home and inspiration, and I’m excited to share this moment of renewal and joy with our incredible community,” Chen said in a statement.

Chen joins an impressive roster of Asian American celebrities who have previously led the parade, including Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, actor Daniel Wu, Eric Ting, and “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Wicked” director Jon Chu.

Newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie joined the celebration as honorary grand marshal. The parade route stretched approximately one mile, beginning at Second and Market streets, looping around Union Square, and proceeding through Chinatown via Kearny Street.

Two young dancers perform, wearing blue sequin costumes and beige long-sleeve tops. One has a flower in her hair, and both have their arms gracefully posed.
Children perform in San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade on Feb. 15, 2025. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A person in a blue marching band uniform and hat plays a flute, with a focused expression, while wearing gloves. The background is blurred.
A UC Davis marching band member plays the flute. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A smiling couple, with the woman waving, rides in a convertible labeled &quot;Joan Chen Grand Marshal&quot; during a parade, surrounded by spectators.
Joan Chen, grand marshal of the Lunar New Year parade, waves to onlookers. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
A child peeks out from a colorful, elaborate dragon costume, featuring green and black fur, during a nighttime performance on a city street.
A young performer readies his dragon head. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
Two people in Santa outfits are smiling and making a heart shape with their hands while sitting in a red convertible. A crowd is gathered around them.
San Francisco Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, right, wears a live snake during the procession down Market Street. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A child wearing a red costume with gold trim raises one arm. A small lit headpiece resembling a dragon is on their head, with a blurred background suggesting a parade.
A young dancer performs in front of thousands of onlookers. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A crowd joyfully snaps photos while a man in a white shirt interacts with them. Two children are being held, one on a shoulder, the other in arms.
Daniel Lurie, center, greets bystanders. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia for The Standard

Kat Anderson, the president of the Recreation and Park Commission, said Saturday marked her first time at the parade’s VIP session in front of the Macy’s area.

“I feel a renewed vigor in Chinatown and we want to support the community,” she said. “We all feel hopeful that San Francisco is rising like a phoenix out of our Covid ashes.”

This year marks a change in television host, with ABC7 taking over from longtime broadcaster KTVU Fox 2. Carrie Ann Inaba, TV personality and dancer, represented the parade’s new broadcast partner.

The event, recognized as the largest Lunar New Year celebration outside Asia and one of the world’s largest nighttime parades, shared the weekend with the NBA All-Star Game. The festivities continue Sunday with a street fair on Grant Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A smiling man in a black and red traditional jacket waves from a moving car in a parade. Spectators line the street, watching the event unfold.
City Attorney David Chiu was one of several local officials to take part in the parade. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A young person in a bright, embroidered yellow outfit plays a handheld drum at a night parade, smiling amidst a group of similarly attired participants.
A Friends of Mandarin Scholars student drums as she marches along. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A dancer in colorful traditional attire energetically twirls a long red ribbon in a street parade, surrounded by an audience at night.
A dancer twirls colorful banners along the parade route. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A cheerful crowd is gathered, some waving and taking photos. They appear to be outdoors, with a metal barrier behind them. One child wears a colorful hat.
Spectators wave to politicians as they pass by. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
Two people stand on a red carpet surrounded by smoke and bright lights. A camera crew films near a building, and there are festive decorations and a palm tree.
Joan Chen, right, lights firecrackers at the parade. | Source: Han Li/The Standard
Two children are seated, wearing vibrant lion dance hats. One child wears blue with a festive design, while the other sports a patterned red outfit.
Children wearing festive hats wait for the event to start. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A person in a red ornate outfit waves while sitting on the back of a convertible during a parade. People in the background watch and take photos.
State Sen. Scott Weiner waves to spectators. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A group of people is gathered, looking upward with smiles. The woman in the front is wearing a purple jacket. The background is blurred, with someone taking a photo.
Thousands of people turned out for the event. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
People on stilts in colorful traditional costumes parade down a city street. Tall buildings and a crowd of spectators are visible in the background.
Parade participants walk on stilts down Market Street. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A young girl in a pink coat sits in a red wagon, smiling and holding a wand. A boy is beside her. Adults sit on bleachers in the background.
Ava Lee hangs out with her brother in a little wagon before the start of the parade. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
Performers in colorful lion costumes dance energetically, accompanied by people wearing vibrant masks and traditional attire, in a lively street festival.
Performers with East Wind Foundation for Youth. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

