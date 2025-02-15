Chen is known for her notable role in the 1987 Academy Award-winning film “The Last Emperor,” and she recently starred in the 2024 film “Dìdi,” portraying the mother of a Bay Area Asian teenager in a coming-of-age story.

Acclaimed Chinese American actress and longtime San Francisco resident Joan Chen served as grand marshal, officially kicking off the procession as the sun set by lighting firecrackers at Union Square.

Despite competing with the NBA All Star Game, San Francisco’s Chinese New Year parade drew massive crowds Saturday night, continuing its legacy as a marquee celebration in the Bay Area Asian community.

Newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie joined the celebration as honorary grand marshal. The parade route stretched approximately one mile, beginning at Second and Market streets, looping around Union Square, and proceeding through Chinatown via Kearny Street.

Chen joins an impressive roster of Asian American celebrities who have previously led the parade, including Golden Globe winner Awkwafina , Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, actor Daniel Wu, Eric Ting , and “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Wicked” director Jon Chu.

“This city has been my home and inspiration, and I’m excited to share this moment of renewal and joy with our incredible community,” Chen said in a statement.

Kat Anderson, the president of the Recreation and Park Commission, said Saturday marked her first time at the parade’s VIP session in front of the Macy’s area.

“I feel a renewed vigor in Chinatown and we want to support the community,” she said. “We all feel hopeful that San Francisco is rising like a phoenix out of our Covid ashes.”

This year marks a change in television host, with ABC7 taking over from longtime broadcaster KTVU Fox 2. Carrie Ann Inaba, TV personality and dancer, represented the parade’s new broadcast partner.