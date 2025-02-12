But with A-list stars come an array of transit changes and road closures. Here’s what San Franciscans need to know to survive the week.

While the Chinese New Year Festival and Parade happen annually, this is the first time the All-Star Game will be played in the city. It arrives after a head-spinning trade deadline for the NBA, which sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Jimmy Butler to the Warriors .

The NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year festivities should make for a spectacular weekend in San Francisco, with celebrities descending in droves.

When is everything happening?

There’s also a music festival at Pier 48 headlined by Noah Kahan, Zedd, and the Chainsmokers (one-day passes start at $75; three-day passes start at $250) and a host of other events throughout the weekend, including Friday’s big game.

NBA festivities run Friday through Sunday. Tickets are available for individual events and for day- or weekend-long experiences. One-day tickets for the weekend-long NBA Crossover Event at Moscone Center — which will feature exclusive merchandise, player appearances, and other interactive experiences — start at $50, and can be purchased here .

The Chinese New Year Community Street Fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Chinatown. The 1.3-mile parade Saturday will start at 5 p.m. at Market and Second streets.

Friday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sunday, Feb. 16

What are the transit changes?

SFMTA is offering free Muni rides across the city Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of cable cars. BART will also be running longer trains to expand capacity, and Muni is adding 9 trains to lower wait times.

While BART will make no changes to its routes for the week, several Muni routes will be affected, with many rerouting prior to reaching downtown. Routes on Market Street will instead operate on Mission Street.

Friday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sunday, Feb. 16

In addition, Muni will be offering the 78X 16th Street Arena Express from Friday through Sunday, 2 to 11 p.m., to bring visitors to and from Chase Center via the 16th and Mission BART Station.

What roads will close?

Around Moscone Center, the following streets will have closures from 6 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the SFMTA.

The Lunar New Year parade route, which starts at Market and Second streets and goes through Union Square and Chinatown, will cause road closures before, during, and after Saturday’s event. The Community Street Fair, which will span Chinatown, will lead to closures Saturday and Sunday.

Folsom between Third and Fourth (northernmost travel lane and parking lane)

Around Pier 48, directly south of Oracle Park, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Monday:

Additionally, Minna Street between New Montgomery and Third streets will be closed to cars from 6 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Sunday.

These are the closures around Chase Center, where the most popular All-Star events are set to take place:

Current closures at 16th Street between Third and Terry A. Francois Boulevard, and Warriors Way between Third and Bridgeview Way, will continue through Monday.

Terry A. Francois Boulevard between 16th and Mission Bay Boulevard South (southbound) will be closed Friday through Monday.

Terry A. Francois Boulevard between 16th and Warriors Way will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday until the conclusion of events each day from Friday to Sunday.

Third Street between 16th and Warriors Way (northbound) will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday until the conclusion of events each day from Friday to Sunday.