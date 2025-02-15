Gallery of 7 photos

Vince Carter introduced the dunk contest at Chase Center 25 years after his legendary performance. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Osceola Magic player Mac McClung scored four perfect scores. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Fans walk around during a night of All-Star Weekend skills contests at Chase Center. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

San Antonio Spurs Stephon Castle finished second in the dunk contest. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Osceola Magic player Mac McClung shown here dunking two balls after jumping over someone on a hover board. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. makes an attempt at a slam dunk during a night of All-Star Weekend. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard