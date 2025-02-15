Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Sports

Mac McClung steals show at All-Star Saturday, becomes first 3x dunk champ

His history-making triumph comes 25 years after Vince Carter’s legendary performance in Oakland.

A basketball player in a blue jersey jumps over a person emerging from a car sunroof, holding a basketball, near a hoop.
The dunk contest had gotten stale, but this player showed that his hops are second to none. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
By Kevin V. Nguyen

The last time the NBA All-Star Game came to the Bay Area 25 years ago, the Saturday night festivities at Oakland Arena stole the show and launched a host of iconic memes.

This year proved no different, with Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic delivering genuine thrills with his dunk contest performance, becoming the league’s first-ever three-time champion. Here’s a rundown of how the night went. 

Slam Dunk Contest

The headline event of the night is a contest between four players judged on their creativity and success in dunking the ball. Former players Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Jason Richardson (who won the contest twice as a member of the Warriors), and Baron Davis served on this year’s judging panel. 

Mac McClung, who plays for the Orlando Magic’s G-League affiliate, became the first player ever to win the contest three years in a row. He scored a perfect 50 on each of his four dunks. 

The contest, which has been struggling to attract star players of late, opened with a video tribute to Hall-of-Famer Vince Carter’s Slam Dunk contest win in 2000, the last time the All-Star Game was held in the Bay Area. Then with the Toronto Raptors, he won the contest in Oakland with his signature arm-in-rim and 360-degree-windmill dunks. 

Since then, it has been hard to dazzle audiences with something they haven’t seen before. 

But McClung showed that his hops are second to none. One dunk, he jumped over a man on a spinning hover board and dunked two balls. Another involved him juuuuuuust jumping over a Kia sedan parked in front of the basket. He punctuated the night by jumping over an elevated Evan Mobley, who is nearly 7-feet-tall, and bounced the ball off the front of the rim before finishing. 

Spurs rookie Stephon Castle turned in a solid performance in his own right. He made it to the final by finishing most of his dunks on the first try, utilizing an impressive array of spins in the air. 

In the final round, he completed an audacious, never-before-seen, between-the-legs dunk after collecting the ball from a made basket. However, the move took him multiple attempts, which cost him a perfect score. 

Skills Challenge

An obstacle course race featuring a combination of passing, shooting, and dribbling. After two rounds, the team that finishes fastest wins.

Two basketball players in blue jerseys hug on the court, surrounded by cheering spectators. One player has &quot;Moody&quot; on his jersey.
Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody, left, and Draymond Green embrace during the Skills Challenge. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A person in a &quot;Spurs&quot; shirt is holding colorful basketballs on a court with an NBA logo, preparing for an activity.
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul and his teammate were disqualified from the Skills Challenge. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

The Spurs team, led by budding superstar Victor Wembanyama and former Warriors guard Chris Paul, kicked off the festivities on an off-putting note when they were disqualified because they failed to take any valid shot attempts during their run through the course. Instead, they hurled balls from the shooting rack blindly without looking at the rim. The crowd didn’t initially understand the team’s strategy, but eventually the boos started raining down.

The Warriors pair of Draymond Green and Moses Moody recorded the best finish time in the first round before losing to the Cavaliers’ duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. 

Halftime performance

Basketball player turned rapper LiAngelo Ball, also known as G3 Gelo, performed his hit song “Tweaker” for the first time in front of a live audience at the Chase Center. Since the song debuted last month, it has been a viral sensation and can be found playing in locker rooms across the country. 

A performer in a black leather outfit sings into a microphone on a lit stage. Four dancers in matching athletic wear dance energetically behind him.
LiAngelo Ball performed his new hit song "Tweaker" for the first time in front of a live audience. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Gelo was introduced by his older brother Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls, and performed a clean version of his song flanked by the Warriors girls dance team and strobing red lights. 

3-Point Contest

A shooting competition between eight players, who circle the three-point line attempting 27 shots worth varying points. The top three of the opening round advance to the final where the highest-scoring player wins.

Warriors guard Buddy Hield — who had been struggling from long distance since his team’s hot 12-3 start and was recently removed from the team’s starting lineup — will hope his performance in the contest can help get his season back on track.

A basketball player in a Golden State Warriors jersey holds a neon green basketball, preparing to shoot. Several other basketballs are on a rack beside him.
Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield narrowly missed out on his second 3-Point Contest title. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

Hield, who won the competition in 2020, led all shooters in the first round with 31 points, drawing a huge ovation from the home crowd. But his luck would run out in the final round after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro edged him out 25 to 23. 

Oakland native Damian Lillard, for his part, failed to advance out of the first round, collecting only 18 points. 

A group of men are talking in a sports arena setting. One man is wearing a blue &quot;Warriors&quot; jacket, while another is in a gray outfit. They appear to be having a friendly conversation.
Baron Davis, left, and Stephen Curry at the Saturday All-Star Weekend event at Chase Center in San Francisco. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A crowd at an event is enjoying themselves, holding up lit-up phones and wearing bracelets. A child in the center has arms raised enthusiastically.
Fans cheer during a night of All-Star Weekend skills contests at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Kevin V. Nguyen can be reached at knguyen@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Chase CenterGolden State WarriorsNBASports