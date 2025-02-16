A final look at the North Beach loft of a design legend

Welcome to The Looker, a column about design and style from San Francisco Standard editor-at-large Erin Feher.

Nellie King Solomon was just 3 years old when she cracked her collarbone, her tiny fingers slipping from the homemade trapeze hung by chain links from the double-height ceiling in her family’s North Beach apartment. She’d been pumping her plump toddler legs so fast she was nearly vertical when she fell. Her parents had only recently finished renovating the home, so the furniture was sparse, “and I could really get swinging with nothing in the way,” she recalls. “I had no sense that there would be consequences if I let go.”

Letting go is something King Solomon has been thinking about more deeply these days, and at 54, she has had plenty of experience with consequences. Her mother, Barbara Stauffacher Solomon, died in May at age 95. Known to friends, colleagues, and acolytes as Bobbie, she was an artist, landscape architect, and graphic designer revered for her “supergraphics” that helped to define the aesthetic of Sea Ranch, the iconic design community in Sonoma County. But her output was far more expansive than that singular project, and she continued to work from her home studio, a petite alcove just feet from her bed, until the day she died.

“Even at the very end, she’d wake up from some weird dream and sit down and make a gouache of it,” says King Solomon.