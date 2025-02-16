At first glance, Steve Hilton’s expected candidacy for governor of California might appear dead on arrival.

A Republican hasn’t controlled the heavily blue Golden State since 2011, when Arnold Schwarzenegger finished his second term and packed up his things to get to the choppa. As far as mystique goes, there’s little point in comparing one of the world’s biggest movie stars to Hilton, a 55-year-old British ex-pat who frequently walks around barefoot, raises chickens, and bears a vague resemblance to Jeff Bezos.

But at a time when Democrats have yet to field a consensus candidate for 2026 and are collectively soul searching after a crushing defeat to Donald Trump, Hilton’s unconventional résumé and close ties to Silicon Valley tech could make him an intriguing candidate. He parlayed his role as a top adviser to former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron into a job as a Fox News host, building a massive social media following by skewering Democrats, particularly those in California.

“There’s a lane for him,” said Larry Gerston, professor emeritus of political science at San Jose State University. “The question is: How wide is that lane?”

Hilton, who moved to California with his wife in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen four years ago, is expected to announce his campaign after completing a book tour for “Califailure,” which will be published March 25. The book focuses on the state’s many crises, from housing and homelessness to public safety and drug epidemics in major cities, laying the blame for these issues at Democrats’ feet.

Tony Strickland, a former legislator from Huntington Beach who is once again seeking a seat in the state Senate, said he has spent considerable time helping Hilton make connections.

“I believe he is going to be a candidate,” Strickland said. “I can’t speak for him, but I will tell you I’ve been encouraging him to do so. I’ve told him that if he decided to take that plunge, I would do everything I could to help him garner as much support as possible.”