DOGE is an effort by Musk within President Donald Trump’s administration that claims to be rooting out corruption and government waste. Critics call the work an irresponsible and illegal dismantling of government bureaucracy.

“City Hall Building Management has received multiple reports of individuals entering public and private specs in City Hall through unlocked doors, while [filming] their interactions,” the manager wrote. “The individuals told occupants they are from the Department of Government Accountability and that they want to insert flash drives to download evidence of corruption. They did not present a judicial warrant, and therefore, had no authority to access computers or non public spaces.”