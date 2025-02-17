What is Charles Barkley’s beef with San Francisco — and is it finally squashed?

Residents are told not to take all this too seriously — because, indeed, it’s just a bit. “Come on,” David Aldridge, the veteran sports columnist and longtime friend of Barkley, told me the Saturday morning of All-Star Weekend, when I pressed him on the matter during practice, in Oakland. “I think everyone needs to relax a bit. Chuck likes to have fun. You think what he says about San Francisco is bad? Look up what he’s said about San Antonio.”

Yet, as recently as the Thursday night before All-Star Weekend, he told a live audience inside Pier 48 that he actually likes San Francisco, but asserted the city needed “to do something about the homeless. They need the help.” The crowd booed, and promptly Barkley betrayed what scanned like a more honest sentiment. “See?” he said. “I said, ‘Help the homeless,’ and these people are so stupid they booed me.”

In the years that followed, Barkley proceeded to make jauntily hating on the Warriors — as well as, pointedly, the region, and people the team represents — a tentpole of his TV persona. He likened San Francisco to “hell” and labelled it a city of “homeless crooks” that you can’t visit without “a bullet-proof vest.” Back in January, ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game — held over the weekend at events across the Bay Area — he called San Francisco a “rat-infested place.”

Ten years ago, amid the shocking initial ascent of the Golden State Warriors’ 2015 title run, Barkley — the Hall-of-Fame NBA forward, provocateur, and Emmy-winning co-host of TNT’s Inside The NBA — pejoratively called the Warriors a “jump-shooting” team that would never win an NBA title. Of course, the Warriors went on to become the most influential basketball dynasty of the modern era; today, almost every team in the NBA could be rightly called “a jump-shooting team.” But this did little to temper Barkley’s antagonism. In fact, it conflagrated it.

Perhaps the first question that elbows to the front of every Warriors fan’s mind each time Charles Barkley comes to town is this: Is it a bit?

Still others have taken it a step further. This was clear outside Chase Center Saturday afternoon. Behind the makeshift “Inside the NBA” stage where Barkley and his co-hosts were shortly to be filming, a bloodthirsty crowd of locals had assembled, buzzing and eager to exercise their grievances. As the show’s co-hosts appeared, just before Barkley took his seat, the crowd broke into a loud, hard-angled chant of “Fuck you Chuck! Fuck you Chuck!” These were not the complaints of the bullied about a bad joke. Rather, they revealed the true role that Warriors fans have cast for Barkley — not just a bully, but a preeminent cultural villain.

“It hurts my soul to hear Charles Barkley criticize the city,” Joe Shasky, one of Dibley’s colleagues at 95.7, professed several weeks ago . He was interviewing San Francisco’s new mayor, Daniel Lurie, who concurred. “You know it, I know it: we’ve got our issues,” Lurie said. “We’re working day and night to clean up Sixth Street, to get people the help they need. When I hear outsiders talking smack about us, it gets me worked up. They don’t know us like we know our city. I’m sick and tired of outsiders telling San Franciscans what we are and what we aren’t.”

Like all good insults, Barkley‘s caricatures of San Francisco contain kernels of truth. But coming from a figure as charismatic and influential as Barkley — and aren’t all the most truly effective bullies charismatic and influential? — they also reinforce bad-faith stereotypes about the city, which corrode its reputation, and stick maddeningly in the residential craw.

The problem, of course, is labeling something “a bit” does little to lessen its psychic impact — or its reputational toll. “When you do something 10 years running, it goes from being a bit to something you believe,” Dan Dibley, a sports talk radio host at 95.7 The Game, told me. “San Francisco, like any other major city, has struggles, but for him to go up there and say what he says, it makes people mad. It makes me mad. He distorts reality.”

Heading into All-Star Weekend, I’ll admit to empathizing with the horde. I grew up a Warriors fan. I have lived in the Bay Area most of my life. And I love it. However my family didn’t move here until I was 6. Before then, we lived in Phoenix. We were Suns fans, and we loved Charles Barkley, who led the team to the 1993 NBA Finals. We loved him for his playing style, which combined pitbull ferocity with a kind of pinball fearlessness. (Barkley, who is only 6-foot-6 — short for a power forward — and preternaturally chubby, played with a dynamism that felt somehow populist, like he was playing for the misshapen little guy everywhere.) But we also loved him for the traits that would make him so effective on TV and as a troll: his outspokenness and honesty, which he harmonized with his natural humor and charm.

As Barkley’s biographer Timothy Bella describes it, Barkley — who grew up poor in Leeds, Alabama — can “befriend anyone from anywhere, from Ric Flair and Guy Fieri to Lin Wang.” (Wang, a cat litter scientist from Iowa, met Barkley in a bar in Sacramento. Wang was in town for business, Barkley a charity event. Wang asked Barkley for a picture. Barkley invited Wang to join him at the bar. They ended up hanging out for the next four hours and were friends until Wang passed away in 2018.)

What we loved most about Barkley, however, was that he was all these things — fearless athlete, audacious firebrand, truth-teller — for us. Sure, he said and did things that people elsewhere found uncouth. Sure, he could be a bully. He was also ours. In a place like Phoenix, which had not had too many sports heroes before Barkley, that went a long way.

That image by and large sustained, even after my family moved to the Bay Area and Barkley transitioned from star athlete to international celebrity. But then Barkley started up his grudge against the Warriors, and started turning his every mention of the Bay Area into a lukewarm Jesse Watters impression, and the image cracked. Watching him on TV I found newly bewildering. It felt a bit like catching a childhood hero in repose, out of costume, revealed suddenly as ugly and dim. I found it easy, in this way, to switch tack, and take up arms in defense of team and town — as a citizen and a fan.

Even at our most aggrieved, however, a rankling uncertainty remains. Is Barkley really deserving of all this mental energy and scorn — is he actually a jerk, a bully, a villain? — or are we taking all this just way too seriously?

That, in my view, was one of the chief journalistic opportunities of All-Star Weekend: the opportunity for someone to find out for real. As it would happen, Barkley would reveal much on his own.

***

Friday afternoon of All Star Weekend, I received a phone call from Gina M. Fromer, president and CEO of Glide Memorial Church, one of San Francisco’s biggest providers of services and assistance for the homeless. Several weeks earlier, I’d accepted a challenge from my editor at The Standard to be the journalist who pinned down Barkley’s motivations. I had, by that point, tried everything I could think of to get in touch with Barkley and failed spectacularly.

Through shameless begging, I’d managed to obtain Barkley’s number myself, and sent him several obnoxious text messages from my own phone. I’d stalked the “Inside the NBA on TNT” sets inside Pier 48 and Thrive City. I’d asked NBA executives and certain NBA All-Stars themselves, in all the moments they were made available to the media over the weekend. I’d asked The Standard’s Kevin V. Nguyen, who was reporting on the many sponsored parties the NBA and its affiliates were hosting over the weekend, to let me know if he spotted Barkley at any of them, so I could dash over and try intercepting him. None of it had been any help. I had no idea where Barkley might be.

Then I got that call from Fromer. It turns out, Barkley had spent the day at Glide, touring the facility, serving meals, and meeting with staff.