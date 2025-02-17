Kawakami: What makes Steph Curry really smile? A ’10-out-of-10′ All-Star Weekend and MVP





That is not to say, of course, that Curry couldn’t use a solid few days of sleep this week — he’s almost 37. He needs his nap time! And good thing for him the Warriors don’t play until Friday in Sacramento. Curry even told the crowd in the middle of the three-game tournament format that he just took a snooze, presumably in the locker room.



But Curry had more than a bit riding on this game. And though the product was a mixed result and played to a mostly quiet crowd, Curry’s goals for this weekend were all achieved. He wanted a more competitive feel to the activity after the recent steep decline into All-Star carelessness. He wanted to make sure the main players had a lighter minute-load than has at times occurred in the past. He wanted to showcase the game’s best players. He wanted the Bay Area to shine.



And, yes, Curry wanted his loaded squad to win the tournament, and he wanted to make a bunch of 3-pointers while the winning was happening.



“It was cool,” Kevin Durant said of watching Curry’s MVP performance and the entire All-Star experience. “The whole weekend the Bay Area came out and showed major love.”



Let’s not get into the statistics or even the scores. I wasn’t counting and neither were you. (OK, here are a few: Curry was 4-for-8 from 3-point distance in the championship game. He also had a combined 10 rebounds in the two games.) This was about Curry, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Durant, and the rest of Shaq’s team putting on a show after several days of entertainment and celebration. This was about seeing stars on the other teams do special stuff, too — Victor Wembanyama did some amazing things for his international-focused squad.



So yes, the All-Star Game can be better than it was Sunday. The NBA can do more things to make sure the crowd and TV audience aren’t bored out of their minds during the intermissions. If they keep this four-team format, it absolutely needs some major tweaks. But the players seemed to care just a little more than in recent years. You have to grade this one on a curve to deem it a clear win for the league, but context matters. Curry, who also won All-Star MVP in 2022, matters.



“Kyrie yesterday at practice … right before we took the floor, he’s like, ‘Yo, we playing this year?’ “Curry said. “I was like, yeah, and he’s like, all right. You saw him, he was guarding Donovan Mitchell physical; he was short spurts playing, keeping the intensity going and all that.