The speaker emerita’s event on Thursday, held in front of several dozen people at the SF-Marin Food Bank in Potrero Hill, is part of a larger strategy among House Democrats to turn public sentiment against President Donald Trump and Republicans’ agenda in part by telling the stories of people who would be disproportionately harmed by cuts.

However, the question of whether these stories will resonate the same way they did eight years ago has been a point of contention within the Democratic Party. Millions of people across the country protested in the streets the day after Trump was first inaugurated in 2017, but those mass mobilizations have been mostly absent during the first month of his second stint in the White House.