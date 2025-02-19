With the White House issuing a torrent of executive orders and taking a buzzsaw to the federal bureaucracy, a new class of anti-Trump leaders is emerging from San Francisco and Sacramento who intend to stop — as much as they possibly can — the president’s blitzkrieg.

But this slate of anti-Trumpers lives and breathes in a different universe from those of eight years ago. The Pussyhat marches that defined Democratic opposition in the late 2010s are nowhere to be seen. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Trump’s chief foil in his first term, has been quiet. And big-city mayors—including SF’s Daniel Lurie and Los Angeles’ Karen Bass — have, for now, been reluctant to be a bulwark against the president.