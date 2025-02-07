The outcome of the lawsuit could carry significant consequences for not only the future of immigration policy but for the city’s coffers. San Francisco is facing the possibility of layoffs of city workers amid an $867 million budget deficit over the next two years — a shortfall that could be exacerbated if Trump withholds federal funds , according to local officials.

The lawsuit challenges the Republican president on multiple fronts. It accuses him of violating the Constitution in his Jan. 20 directive titled “ Protecting the American People Against Invasion ,” which threatens federal funding cuts to sanctuary cities such as San Francisco. It also contests a set of U.S. Department of Justice memos that seek to impose criminal penalties on local and state officials who don’t comply with the president’s immigration plans.

In a lawsuit that places San Francisco center stage in the legal pushback to President Donald Trump’s executive actions, the city announced Friday that it will sue the administration over its recent immigration crackdowns.

“This is the federal government illegally asserting a right it does not have, telling cities how to use their resources, and commandeering local law enforcement,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement. “This is the federal government coercing local officials to bend to their will or face defunding or prosecution.”

Chiu — an outspoken critic of Trump during his time as a state assemblymember — called the president’s policies “illegal and authoritarian,” stating that, as local officials, “we have a right to do our jobs without threats and interference from the federal government.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the Trump administration put its threats against local and state officials to the test, suing Chicago and Illinois for allegedly not following its immigration policies.