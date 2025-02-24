John Shea: A new era for the Giants, a new reporting home for me

That’s the beauty of this next step in my career. I’m thrilled to join The San Francisco Standard, and while the nature of the business has changed, the essence of my role is quite similar: to offer insightful and entertaining storytelling that might not be found elsewhere.

The media industry is similar. It, too, has evolved with the way information is produced and consumed through the fast-paced nature of digital news provided in real time. But at its core, it’s the same game. You report the story, you write the story, you publish the story.

Baseball constantly evolves, along with the people who play it, manage it, watch it, and cover it. The grand old game continues to incorporate new ideas — some good and some highly questionable. But at its core, it’s the same game. You throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball.

As I’ve been doing for most of the past 25 years at the San Francisco Chronicle, I’ll be covering baseball, with an emphasis on the Giants, here at The Standard. I was hired as a Giants beat writer at the old Examiner in 1998 and promoted to national baseball writer when the papers merged late in 2000, giving me an opportunity to deliver deeper, bigger-picture stories.

For instance, I find it fascinating that Giants icon Buster Posey is back in the organization as president of baseball operations. He certainly doesn’t need this. He doesn’t need the money. Or the fame. He doesn’t want his face plastered on buses or billboards. He simply seems driven to bring the Giants back to prominence, as they were during his heyday as a decorated catcher.

Now I can do all that and more at The Standard, and I’m excited to share my experience and know-how when telling stories about baseball and all that the game and its characters represent. It’s not just the wins and losses, daily lineups, and minor roster moves — those are easily obtainable on social media. It’s about digging deeper, with in-depth access and, when needed, hard-hitting news analysis.

Posey will remain a huge story throughout the 2025 season, with how he’ll transition and cope with running a team that’s projected to finish no higher than fourth in a deep National League West. He’s a likely future Hall of Famer who’s learning a new trade as a lead executive and embracing a monumental responsibility to oversee the health and future of an organization that has been idling in neutral for too many years.

I’m looking forward to chronicling such stories in The Standard and bringing more baseball readership to the site with its expanding sports staff. I’m also intrigued to be able to offer new ideas and embrace new challenges while catering to a growing audience, connecting with a familiar community, and appreciating that everything depends on giving subscribers maximum bang for their buck.

This is what drew me to The Standard after so many years of happily working at the Chronicle: It is a clean, smart, vibrant site featuring state-of-the-art technology and state-of-the-art thinking, without popup ads or cheap tactics that generate clicks. It’s heavily invested in local viewpoints, trends, and analysis and provides reporters with the resources to create great, comprehensive journalism.