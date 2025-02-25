One person has died after being struck by a BART train Tuesday morning at San Francisco’s Civic Center station, officials said.
The station was shut down for about an hour due to the emergency, officials said, and service elsewhere was disrupted.
“The person was on the tracks for an unknown reason when a train approached and a collision may have occurred,” said BART spokesperson James Allison, who added that there was no foul play suspected in the incident.
The emergency was reported at 8:45 a.m., Allison said. A dozen firefighters were sent to rescue the person, San Francisco Fire Capt. Samuel Menchaca said.
“We found one person on the tracks,” Menchaca said. “The rescue company and engine company got down to the person, extracted them, and found they were dead on arrival, one fatal.”
The station reopened at 9:40 a.m., but BART trains were delayed until 11 a.m., when service was restored for the Red Line from Millbrae to Richmond and Green Line from Berryessa to Daly City.
During the closure and delay, Muni offered train service to BART commuters between the Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations.