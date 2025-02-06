Her son died ‘surfing’ BART trains. Now she’s suing the agency

The mother of Daniel Baran, a 19-year-old who died last year while attempting to ride atop a BART train, is suing the transit agency.

The suit, filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court, claims the trains lacked safety mechanisms that would have prevented his death.

Marina Baran further alleges that the agency was aware that others had been climbing its trains to record “surfing” stunts and post the footage on social media.

Daniel Baran graduated from Lowell High School and was a history student at Skyline College. He died Jan. 29 after climbing out of the BART train and falling on the tracks around Balboa Park Station.