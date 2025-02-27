Ad for campaign membership
Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Citizen journalist FriscoLive415 detained during drug raid

Two officers stand outdoors at night, holding flashlights. They wear tactical gear and appear to be on a street. A building is faintly visible in the background.
A still from a video shows the moment independent “street reporter” FriscoLive415 was detained by SFPD during a Wednesday night raid of Jefferson Square Park. | Source: FriscoLive415
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

In a sweeping raid Wednesday night on a drug market in Jefferson Square Park, cops detained an independent San Francisco “street reporter” who caught the episode on video.

FriscoLive415 — who has more than 13,000 followers on X for his videos of addiction, drug dealing, and police enforcement in the Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods — was filming at the raid when a police officer approached him. 

The footage shows the officer pushing and cuffing the internet personality, who repeatedly asks, “What did I do?” After being pushed, he drops his phone and yelps in pain.

Footage shows the moment FriscoLive415 was detained by SFPD. | Source: FriscoLive415

But Mr. Live415, who declined to give his real name for privacy reasons, seemed unbothered by the incident when he spoke to The Standard by phone Thursday.

“I’m not unhappy in any way, shape, or form,” he said. “I was happy to see the aggressiveness of the raid.”

He said he was cuffed, sitting on a curb, for about an hour before police officers recognized him. He recalled one asking how he’d gotten mixed up in the raid. Shortly afterward, he was released.

Ad for campaign membership

“I felt like it was extra — I’ll say that,” he said. “But in every other interaction, SFPD is quite respectful.”

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said the agency does not confirm the identity of detainees.

There were almost 90 arrests, and 1.21 pounds of narcotics were seized, according to SFPD. One person was treated for an overdose, fire officials said.

Related

A nighttime scene with a group of police officers standing near a brightly lit bus stop. The bus stop displays an ad about parked cars getting hot quickly.
Cops storm drug market in late-night park raid
Two people are using a torch lighter to heat a pipe. One is holding a can, and the other is wearing a red plaid shirt and a dark jacket.
At another new drug market, fentanyl is traded for candy

Before FriscoLive415 was detained, he captured a police drone hovering over the park. His video shows police on dirt bikes approaching the park from the south while cruisers pull up on the north and south sides. Officers on foot shout, “Police! You’re under arrest! Stay inside the park.”

“Everyone is under arrest,” FriscoLive415 says in the video. “Hopefully not me.”

The video shows officers in riot helmets and a law enforcement surveillance van. Police walk cuffed detainees along a sidewalk and have them sit on a curb. When detainees ask why they’re being arrested, officers respond that it is because of loitering or because the park is closed at night. 

While Mr. Live415 was seated on the curb, a man next to him began to cry and said, “This is so fucked up, man,” according to the footage.

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeDrugsNewsSFPDSheriff's Department