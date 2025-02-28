‘I’m not here to screw around’: Joe Lacob on the Warriors’ all-in money moves

But the financial commitment has been made — the Warriors have paid enormous amounts of tax penalties over the years and could’ve dipped under the luxury-tax line pretty easily this month. Instead, with the season wavering, they made a push that will cost them potentially hundreds of millions in salary plus tax penalties over the next several seasons. They did it because Butler has brought life back to this season, lifted Stephen Curry’s spirits, and opened up the game for several other Warriors players. Lacob and his front office spent this money because that’s what it costs to be relevant, to make a run for the fifth championship of this era even theoretically plausible. For now and for the future.



“Jimmy Butler is a significant, big-time addition and actually didn’t cost us that much in terms of taking away from our future,” Lacob said.



None of this will drive the Warriors below the NBA poverty line, of course. It’s actually the reverse, and all part of the Lacob M.O. Sportico’s most recent estimate listed the Warriors as the most valuable team in the league, pegged at $9.14 billion — just slightly more than the $450 million that Lacob and Peter Guber paid to buy the team in 2010. They’ve turned the Warriors and Chase Center into a money machine that only gets more valuable with every home playoff game (they rake in about $7 million in gross revenue per date) and every splashy performance deep into the postseason.



“I think from a business point of view, clearly, we would love to [get out of the tax],” Lacob said. “But we just want to win. And so, at the end of the day — I guess it’s my fault. We make the decision to stay in and go for it, if we think we can go for it.



“Maybe I’m too much of an optimist, I don’t know. But I think we can go for it still. I think we’re good and gonna be quite good, and that’s what we’re doing today.”



What Lacob and his lieutenants saw and felt a few weeks ago was a team teetering on irrelevance, that didn’t have enough help for Curry, and that needed a jolt. Are they good enough now with Butler to win multiple playoff rounds for the first time since 2022? Hard to say. But they’re definitely in a better position than they were before the trade. And they’ll probably have another decent shot at it over the next few seasons, too.



Yes, they’ve extended Curry’s important years. And Lacob’s important years, too.



“I’m not naive, but we’re going to do everything we can to try to maintain and be a significant NBA franchise with aspirations to win championships for as many years of the next 15 that I’m doing this as we have over the prior 15,” Lacob said. “I’m sure I can see the texts right now from the internet saying, ‘Oh, Lacob, you’re ridiculous. You’re done when this group’s gone.’ Well, I don’t really think so. …



“We’re going to continue to try hard, work real hard, and if it takes spending money to make money, or spending to, in this case, win, if that’s what it takes within the construct of the rules, we do that. But whatever it takes, we’re going to do it because I’m not here to screw around.”