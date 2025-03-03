Despite the district attorney’s request for pretrial detention, the court released Smith-Pequeno on his own recognizance with orders to contact case management weekly and stay away from the Walgreens on Castro Street.

Marcos Smith-Pequeno, 28, pleaded not guilty Feb. 28 to charges that include organized retail grand theft with intent to sell, second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, petty theft with prior convictions, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

A man accused of organized retail theft of more than $16,000 in goods from a Noe Valley Walgreens has been released by the court — a move that enraged San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

“Organized retail theft is a major driver of crime and public safety concern for our neighborhoods and businesses,” Jenkins said. “It is imperative that all parts of the criminal justice system, including the courts, recognize the profound impact these crimes have on our community.”

According to court records, Smith-Pequeno and six others stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens at 1333 Castro St. on Feb. 24. During the incident, one suspect reportedly struck a store employee, who was calling 911, with an umbrella.