Some are camouflaged. Others are shaped like toasters. So what’s coming down the autonomous-taxi pipeline? Let’s get into it.

A handful of companies from China and America are competing for the chance to take over the taxi market, not just in San Francisco but around the world. Each of the new cars on the block has its own style.

There’s been just one robotaxi option for most San Franciscans since last summer: Waymo. But the pool of driverless cab companies is about to get much larger.

Tesla

Given that Tesla already has personal self-driving vehicles on the market, it’s only logical that the electric car behemoth would have a robotaxi. What’s taking so long? CEO Elon Musk has provided many false deadlines ; he once claimed the robotaxis would be ready to go in 2020.

According to a report in The Washington Post , the California Public Utilities Commission is considering a permit for Tesla that would allow passengers to summon the company’s self-driving taxis for free. Musk has stated that he sees the taxi service as the key to the company’s growth. Tesla’s press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk now claims that there will be Tesla robotaxis, in the form of existing models 3 and Y, in U.S. cities by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Tesla in October unveiled a two-door Cybercab , which Musk expects to be in production next year.

Nuro

Nuro in 2022 started rolling out autonomous delivery vehicles in Palo Alto and Mountain View in coordination with UberEats before pivoting last year to a licensing model that will allow it to sell its autonomous driving system to other manufacturers, such as Volvo or Nissan.

Spokesperson David Salguero said Nuro was the first company in California to get an autonomous driving permit. It is now one of three that have a commercial autonomous permit (alongside Waymo and Mercedes), which means it can legally sell its system once the technology is ready.

“You’re not likely to see a Nuro robotaxi on a Nuro app or anything like that,” Salguero said. “We want to work with partners to help them bring their remote taxis and self-driving vehicles to market much more quickly.”

To make that happen, it’s important to bring down the cost of the technology while maintaining a high bar for safety and effectiveness.

“[Nuro] is a system that can be adapted to many different vehicle types,” Salguero said. “That’s how we believe autonomy becomes a more ubiquitous and beneficial technology.”