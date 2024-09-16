Sightglass Coffee, a hip small-batch café in SoMa, had a line snaking outside on Saturday, but it was self-driving car curiosity instead of caffeine drawing the crowd.

Zoox, the Amazon-owned robotaxi company, was holding the first in a series of “open houses” around San Francisco to show off its vehicle before launching on city streets. The company currently has permission to ferry employees on public roads around its Foster City HQ and a set route in Las Vegas with a 45-mph speed limit.

Amid Waymo’s steady drive to dominate San Francisco, Zoox representatives declined to offer any update on when its service would launch in SF, other than the incredibly nebulous “soon.” Workers did not answer any specific questions about service hours or areas.

Still, the company sees these open houses as a way to introduce itself to the public and address apprehension and excitement around its design, a spokesperson said. At the event, Zoox treated people to free coffee and the chance to sit inside the vehicle. To the disappointment of several attendees, however, the robotaxi remained stationary throughout the event.