When his daughter logged into his Waymo account for the first time last year, Chris’ life changed forever. His 15-year-old’s first solo robotaxi ride may not have been as momentous as her first steps, but for Chris and his wife, it was “the best thing that’s ever happened.”

“It was instantly awesome,” said the San Francisco resident, who chose to use only his first name to avoid having his Waymo account banned. “We don’t have to worry about her getting home, ever.”

His daughter typically takes the bus to school, and either Chris or his wife takes her home. But the teen now has the option to call a Waymo robotaxi, and her parents have an extra moment to themselves.

Their daughter has a Waymo allowance of three rides a month, with any additional rides coming out of her pocket. Chris estimates she takes about five rides monthly, sometimes to or from theater rehearsals near Civic Center, where he worries about her safety walking to public transportation.

In this, Chris and his family are not alone. Busy parents all over SF have a secret: They’re turning to Waymo robotaxis to take their children to school, pick them up, and ferry them to other destinations — even though solo use by minors is against the robotaxi company’s rules.

One San Francisco venture capitalist said he and his wife have been sending their two middle schoolers off in Waymos two to four times a month for the past year.

“They wouldn’t feel comfortable in an Uber or Lyft, but they feel perfectly comfortable in a Waymo. I feel really safe because I can track it,” the VC said. “It’s just awesome. I love it.”

The robotaxis have cameras inside to record what takes place, and sometimes a Waymo support staffer will dial in to remind riders of the rules. That can lead to awkward moments.

The VC dad said that at least once, a Waymo worker came on the intercom to question his kids. His daughter is fairly tall for her age and was able to defuse the situation.

“They keep an eye on it, which is why I’m also cautious. I don’t want [Waymo] to cut me off” from using the service, he said, quickly adding, “I don’t put them in the car alone that often.”