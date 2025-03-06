Thirty Ink — a collection of Curry’s eight businesses and 13 entities — will relocate from its current offices at 1159 Howard St. in SoMa once construction is complete.

Now the real estate enthusiast is branching out into the commercial side. His company on Thursday released renderings for a five-story building in the Dogpatch it plans to build for its offices and a ground-floor event space that will be open to the public.

Since his arrival in the Bay Area as the Warriors’ first-round draft pick in 2009, Stephen Curry has bought mansions in Atherton and luxury condos at the Four Seasons .

Curry’s endeavors include a media company that has produced films, TV shows, and podcasts; a whiskey brand ; and, yes, a real estate consultancy . He is also president of Under Armour’s Curry brand, manufacturer of his signature shoe, which analysts estimate has $250 million in annual sales.

According to public records, a Curry-owned company purchased the land at 600 20th St. last year for $8.5 million and plans to raze the two-story concrete building on the site.

“This is a pivotal step for Thirty Ink in terms of our evolution — it cements our commitment to be in the Bay Area and San Francisco specifically,” COO Tiffany Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle, adding that the company has about 60 employees.

“Stephen’s career is winding down — he has more years behind him than ahead of him — and we are saying that work doesn’t stop,” she added. “We are going to be here and continue working and growing and elevating the under.”