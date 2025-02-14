An NBA legend’s high school is falling apart. Steph Curry is trying to save it

Indeed, William Felton Russell would have turned 91 on this day. Karen says his closest friends still called her dad William up until his death three years ago. It would have meant so much to have him here at McClymonds — or Mack, as everyone calls it — for the ribbon-cutting, fittingly staged just two days before the NBA’s All-Star Weekend tips off in the Bay Area.

“I just want to remind you guys we have a new gym floor, named after the great legend Bill Russell!” bellows Brian McGhee, master of ceremonies for the event Wednesday. “Give it up for Bill Russell, y’all. And on top of that, today is his birthday!”

Tall like her dad and almost regal in stature, she wears a dress of Boston Celtics green and gold earrings in the shape of Africa.

Karen Kenyatta Russell has come a long way — and waited a long time — to soak up this moment. She sits on the edge of her front-row seat at McClymonds High School in West Oakland, peering through her tortoise-shell glasses at a pristine basketball court, newly adorned with the signature of her legendary father.

For Karen, this night is 63 years in the making. She has never before visited Mack, known for shaping many Black dignitaries like her father, to the point the school has taken on the name “School of Champions.”

She misses her dad on his birthday. His aura comes back to her through the unmistakable sound of sneakers pounding on polished hardwood.

“I love the squeak of the shoe,” she says.

She also feels close to her dad sitting next to 93-year-old Bill Patterson, a mentor of Russell and plenty of other young men at McClymonds back in the day. “He smells like my dad,” she says. “The fingernails look like my dad’s fingernails.”

Today, Karen gets to see McClymonds at its best — proud, jubilant, and hopeful. She is only now learning of the systematic erosion of the school’s facilities, which happen to stand on lead-contaminated soil. McClymonds is hallowed ground in Oakland, but its disrepair, allowed to continue for decades by the Oakland Unified School District, cuts deep.

“The cavalry’s not coming,” Karen says, echoing the sentiments and fears of many West Oaklanders, who’ve watched the school’s enrollment drop to 280 from a high of more than 1,000, while the buildings fill with the residue of rodents and lead.

To make this night happen for the family of Bill Russell, McClymonds received a surprise gift from another local basketball luminary, Stephen Curry. The Warriors star’s foundation with wife Ayesha, “Eat. Learn. Play.,” and his sponsor Under Armour quietly donated the gym renovation, complete with a new springy court donning Curry’s personal brand logo, shiny backboards, a fresh paint job, lights, scoreboards, and padding under both baskets.

But this beautiful new basketball court — one of 20 the Currys have built around the world, 11 of which are in Oakland — is only a basketball court. It’s not a new school. What comes next will determine if the generous gesture truly matters for McClymonds or if it’s just a feel-good, made-for-All-Star-Weekend tale.

The school district has promised McClymonds a $91 million campus-wide facelift. The long-overdue bond allocation would address the school’s lead piping, archaic kitchen equipment, and ripped-up football turf, among other essential improvements. Without them, the school’s shockingly low enrollment may wither further.