As kids, they lost everything to fire. They’re giving LA’s young victims hope 

The kids had asked questions, smiled, and thanked them profusely for the journals. With each classroom, Silver had become more confident as she addressed the kids and their teachers. She was luminous.

The realization that there was a place for everything she had struggled to name in the past eight years hit her. She was able to see a small silver lining in the loss of her childhood home — not one any well-meaning neighbor may have offered, but one of her own: As awful as it was, the experience would help her relate to survivors in a way others couldn’t. “It makes me want to work with kids,” she said. “I don’t just want to bring the journal, I want to lead the classroom activities.”