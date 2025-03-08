Skip to main content
As kids, they lost everything to fire. They’re giving LA’s young victims hope 

The Wiesler sisters know what it’s like to leave your house one morning and never see it again. Their Fire Journal Project tries to spread healing to other displaced kids.

Silver Wiesler sits in her mom’s car in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The trip to Pacific Palisades was the first time the Wiesler sisters experienced an area decimated by a fire. When their home burned in 2016, they didn’t witness the devastation and only returned two and a half years later when it was rebuilt. “ It feels like closure in a way,” Wiesler said. “ Something about looking into people's houses and seeing their intimate belongings in the rubble was just a really powerful experience and that just made me wanna do this work even more.”
Silver Wiesler, 16, rides through the wreckage of Pacific Palisades on Feb. 20. | Source: Photographs by Michaela Vatcheva
By Michaela Vatcheva

Like she did every Friday, Silver Wiesler woke at 6:30 a.m. in her family’s Victorian home in Bernal Heights. She washed her face and picked an outfit for her day at Alvarado Elementary School, settling on a pair of pants that matched her American Girl doll’s, and a white sweater with a blue-eyed cat. She kissed her mom goodbye before she and her little sister, Evening, scrambled into their dad’s Toyota Prius and headed to a nearby coffee shop to look over their homework before school. 

That would be the last time Silver, who was 8, and Evening, 5, would see their house and almost everything they owned. An hour after they left, it all burned down.

Eight years later, in February 2025, the Wiesler sisters walked into a makeshift classroom in Santa Monica to share their story with a group of 8-year-olds who had just lost their school building and, in some cases, their homes, in Los Angeles’ devastating fires. 

“ While people were giving us toys and clothes, we didn’t really know what to do with all the big feelings we were having,” Silver, now 16, told the kids, clutching a stack of blank journals. “We  wanted to make sure you guys had the same opportunity that we did with our recovery process.” 

She passed a journal to each child.

Samantha Wiesler looks at a banner hanging on Palisades Elementary Charter School’s fence in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Since losing their campus in the Palisades fire, the school was co-located with Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary.
Samantha Wiesler fixes a banner outside Palisades Elementary Charter School, whose campus was lost in January's fires.
Palisades Elementary Charter School’s burned down campus is seen in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Since losing their campus in the Palisades fire, the school was co-located with Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary.
The devastation at Palisades Elementary Charter School was complete.

What started as a coping mechanism for two heartbroken little girls and their mom has become an act of radical empathy, connecting survivors and providing an outlet for young fire victims to express their pain and loss. In 2017, Silver and Evening created the Fire Journal Project, which would lead them to donating nearly 5,000 journals to survivors young and old throughout California. 

And it all started with three words: “Dear new friend.” 

A freak accident

It was 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2016, when someone pounded on the Wieslers’ front door to alert Silver and Evening’s mother, Samantha. The fire had been spreading inside the walls of the family’s four-story house on Prospect Avenue. A menacing plume swelled above the roof, but there were neither flames nor smoke in the rooms. 

After sending her daughters and husband, JJ, off for the day, Samantha was feeding her infant boy, West, and getting ready to head to work when she heard the banging on the door. A day laborer told her in Spanish that the home was on fire. In the commotion, she thought the stranger must be mistaken. Her house couldn’t be burning — she was inside it and sensed nothing. But the man insisted, so she stepped out to indulge him.

“He was a good samaritan, or an angel. I don’t know,” Samantha recalled. “Just someone who saw something scary happening and took action instead of just walking past.”

Though her home burned down when she was 8, Silver's trip to Pacific Palisades was the first time she had witnessed homes decimated by fire. “ It feels like closure in a way,” she said.
Village School’s burned down campus is seen in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
The burned campus of Village School in Pacific Palisades.
Samantha Wiesler hugs her daughter Evening as they witness Village School’s burned down campus in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Samantha brought her daughter Evening, 8, to bear witness at Village School.

Even a breakneck response from the San Francisco Fire Department wasn’t enough to save the Weislers’ home. Samantha grabbed only two things — her son and her bag, before firefighters chainsawed part of the roof off and doused the house with water. In the process, two surrounding buildings were damaged and one firefighter was injured. 

Farmers Insurance determined the cause of the fire to be a furnace malfunction — it was no one’s fault, just a freak accident. 

For Samantha, the event didn’t fully register at first: the total loss of their home of 15 years. It was where she gave birth to all three children. It was a home filled with quirky, handmade furniture, musical instruments, scribbly drawings, the wedding dress she was saving to pass down to her daughters. Samantha, J.J., and the kids would start their recovery journey with only the clothes on their backs and a few precious items, like stuffed animals the firefighters rescued at the last minute. They’d need a place to stay, clothes, food, diapers, hygiene products — everything that makes a life. 

But that day, the girls, at school, were blissfully unaware of their loss. When Samantha arrived early to pick up Silver from her after-care program, the third-grader noticed white spots on her mom’s favorite boots. “What’s wrong with your boots?” she asked. “We need to talk,” her mother responded. “That’s actually drywall, from our house.”

A destroyed house is seen in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
A destroyed house in Pacific Palisades.
A melted white fence is seen in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
A melted white fence in Pacific Palisades.

The details of this conversation are branded in Silver’s memory eight years later. She recalls the San Francisco community rallying around her family in the first weeks after the disaster. Friends and neighbors organized a meal train. One neighbor offered his empty apartment for the first week, free of charge. 

But it was the loss of the little, everyday things that was most disorienting for the girls. “ I was so concerned about my American Girl doll and her pants,” Silver recalled. “Now I have my pants and I don’t have the doll. Who am I gonna match with?”

Beyond the feelings of loss, Silver was struggling with the reactions of some of the adults in her life. “Everything is going to be alright,” they would say. She wished they would instead acknowledge that it wasn’t. “Everything was not OK,” she said. “ I had just lost everything that I owned. I didn’t know how to process this.”

One donation stood out to Silver among the piles of clothes and toys: two empty journals, one for her and one for Evening. They didn’t know it at the time, but these items would put the sisters on a path to healing, and then onto something bigger. 

Samantha Wiesler drives through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Samantha Wiesler drives through Pacific Palisades on Feb. 20.

Ambiguous loss

The simple lined notebooks came from an older girl whom they hadn’t met, Leïla Kreitmann. On the inside of the cover, she had written a brief message: “Dear new friend, I hope this book will help your life get better. May it reopen the door which has been closed!” Under the note was a hand-drawn picture of a sleeping cat.

“I always thought about the girl who wrote it and how she was my friend, even though I never met her,” Silver said. 

Unlike every other donation, the journal wasn’t focused on replacing a possession. It wasn’t trying to make her forget or displace her old life. Instead, it gave her a way forward. For the 8-year-old, processing the loss of her home looked like orange scribbles in a fire-like shape, accompanied by the words “I am sad.” Evening, who was in kindergarten, drew pictures of the burning house and wrote a list of the things she still owned (the lamb she fell asleep with) and things she had lost (a dollhouse). This felt good. For both girls, having a sense that another kid — a stranger — knew they might need this outlet made a difference.

Evening Wiesler sits for a portrait in her bedroom at her home in Bernal Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. When the Wieslers lost their home in a no-fault furnace fire in 2016, Evening and her older sister Silver were donated empty journals to process their feelings. Evening drew her house in flames, something she never got to witness. The Wieslers have donated 5000 journals to people in California impacted by fires since they launched their project in 2017.
After losing her family home in 2018, Evening, now 13, filled a journal with images of what she imagined had happened.
Silver Wiesler sits for a portrait in her bedroom at her home in Bernal Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Next to her on the bed is her original fire journal, which she received in 2016 after the Wieslers lost their home in a no-fault furnace fire. Unlike the clothing and toy donations, the journal wasn’t aiming to replace her belongings or encourage her to forget her loss, Wiesler said. Instead, it was helping her face her feelings and look ahead. The Wieslers have donated 5000 journals to people in California impacted by fires since they launched their project in 2017.
Since 2017, Silver and her sister have donated 5,000 journals to people affected by fires in California.

Dr. Pauline Boss, professor emeritus in family social science at the University of Minnesota, said there are unique challenges to recovering from the loss of a home. Once urgent needs are addressed and media attention is redirected, the routines of school and work are expected to resume as usual. But the lack of established grieving rituals — there is no funeral for a dead house — can leave survivors in limbo. To describe this phenomenon, Boss coined the term “ambiguous loss.” One antidote? Community acknowledgment of the pain. 

In October 2017, a little over a year after the Wieslers lost their home, the Sonoma Complex fires burned for almost three weeks, taking 24 lives, destroying 6,997 structures, and causing direct losses exceeding $7.8 billion. Silver noticed the attention her school community paid to the disaster. For as long as the fires were on the news, they were all anyone was talking about.

The first page of Silver Wiesler’s original fire journal is seen in their home in San Francisco on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2025.
The first page of Silver's original fire journal, with a note from Leïla Kreitmann, the child who gifted it to her.

There was even renewed interest in her family’s loss. During one school assembly, a mom presented the girls with handmade quilts embroidered with their classmates’ handprints and the words “We got you covered.” The kindness moved Silver, but she noticed that soon after, her classmates turned their focus to other things. She, on the other hand, couldn’t stop thinking about the hundreds and thousands of displaced kids in Sonoma. 

“ That was what made me realize I had a different experience or interpretation of it than other kids,” she said.

The project

It was during this time that Silver, then 9, and Evening, 6, went to their mom with the idea of distributing journals to fire survivors. Samantha started a crowdfunding campaign through GoFundMe that quickly raised more than $10,000. With a little haggling, she was able to purchase 5,000 journals from a company called Guided and created a website. The girls took photos of their fire diaries and posted them to encourage others. 

At that point, the girls hadn’t seen their house since the day of the fire. Samantha didn’t want them to witness the devastation — it felt too violent. So instead of taking the girls to Sonoma to see the fire zone first-hand, Samantha reached out to the Sonoma County Department of Education for help with the distribution of the journals. 

Evening (left) and Silver Wiesler adhere stickers for the Fire Journal Project on blank journals at their family home in Bernal Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Wiesler sisters launched the Fire Journal project in 2017, a year after they lost their home in a fire and received journals to process their loss. They have since donated 5000 journals to people in California impacted by fires.
Evening and Silver Fire Journal Project stickers on blank journals at their family home in Bernal Heights.
Evening Wiesler holds a stack of blank journals at her home in Bernal Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Wieslers have donated 5000 journals to people in California impacted by fires since their own home burned down in 2016.
Evening holds a stack of blank journals bound for fire victims in Los Angeles.

Proctor Terrace Elementary in Santa Rosa committed to distributing the journals to students who were directly affected by the fires. The Mark West Union School District took 1,500 journals and gave them to the entire student body, recognizing that children whose houses didn’t burn were also experiencing loss and needed ways to process it.  

Tragically, the process repeated a year later, in November 2018, when the Camp fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history, raged for 18 days in Butte County. When they heard the news, the Wieslers were ready. The Fire Journal Project now had a workflow. 

Silver, Evening, and Samantha formed an assembly line in their apartment. They had printed stickers with their website name and a QR code, which they had to attach to journals. On the website, journalers could find the Wieslers’ story, photos of the girls’ entries, and other prompts. 

Silver remembers fondly the first email she received from a mom whose son had drawn his house in flames. “I was like, wow. That’s, like, something that I did,” she said. “I remember I was so happy. I just wanted to go back to the school and hear everyone’s story.”

Evening Wiesler adheres a sticker for the Fire Journal Project on a blank journal at her home in Bernal Heights on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Wieslers have donated 5000 journals to people in California impacted by fires since their own home burned down in 2016.
Sadly, there have been enough devastating fires in the past several years that the Wieslers have a well-honed system for preparing journals for distribution.

Journey to L.A. 

On a Thursday morning in the tail end of February, it was sweltering in Los Angeles. The LA River bed was mostly dry. Ducks were hiding in the shade, desperate to get their whole bodies wet in the shallow pools. Samantha and Evening had taken a mother-daughter road trip the previous day from San Francisco, and spent the night at the Kimpton Everly hotel in Hollywood. 

Silver flew in late in the evening, after running a track tryout and taking a chemistry quiz. They planned to drive to Pacific Palisades to see the burned-out remains of the schools whose students would be receiving fire journals the following day. Samantha already had a stress headache getting into the car. 

Scenes of luxury and destruction were oddly juxtaposed along West Sunset Boulevard. 2Pac’s “To Live and Die in L.A.” was playing on the car speakers. Evening noted that upscale shops, like Lululemon and Erewhon, the trendy organic grocery store, stood intact while homes were charred. Silver had read that some of these businesses survived because landlords had hired private firefighters to keep their complexes safe. 

Soon, they turned onto La Cruz Drive and reached their first destination: Village School. Large broken branches, hollow metal frames, rubble, pieces of blackened wood — the devastation was complete, save for a stone wall and a metal fence. A sign with silver letters read “Village School, This is childhood.”

Village School’s burned down campus is seen in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
The bittersweet motto of Village School in Pacific Palisades: "This is childhood."
Village School’s burned down campus is seen in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
More remains of the Village School campus.

Samantha put her arm around Evening as they stared at the remnants. Finally seeing what fire does to a building stirred up raw emotions in the sisters. “ I hadn’t thought about the real feelings that the fire brought up for me,” Silver said. “Being in this environment really brought them back in real time.”

They visited Palisades Charter Elementary School around the corner before the toxic fumes gave everyone a headache, and they headed back to the hotel to begin the familiar journal assembly line. Walking through the detritus of the fire had been heavy, but for Silver, who never saw the remains of her former home,  it felt necessary. “Seeing it, walking through, smelling it, getting that headache was something. I feel a lot more mature now and a lot more able to handle it,” she said. 

Stuck in three hours of traffic on the way back to the hotel, Samantha had plenty of time to mull over the experiences of the day.  She had long resisted taking her daughters to the fire-stricken places where their journals were destined. But she learned she could trust the girls’ reactions. “I would never wish this on anyone,” she said. But losing everything had “provided the kids with an opportunity to discover their own resilience.”

Samatha Wiesler scrolls through a spreadsheet of schools affected by fires in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Silver and her mom, Samantha, put together the elaborate data base to keep track of all the places they could donate fire journals to survivors. Over the course of two days, the Wieslers donated journals to three schools which were destroyed: Marquez Elementary, Palisades Charter Elementary, and Village School, as well as to Harvard Westlake, where 100 students and faculty were affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires.
Samatha Wiesler scrolls through a spreadsheet of L.A. schools affected by fires. Over the course of two days, the Wieslers visited and donated journals at four.
Evening Wiesler carries a box of fire journals in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, to donate to Palisades Charter Elementary which is currently colocated with Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary after their building burned down in the Palisades fire “Children feel very isolated and alone,” Palisades Elementary principal Juliet Herman said. “ That connection with other people who've lived through the same experience, who can say, ‘this happened to me and this is how I healed from it, or this is how I am still healing from it,’ I think that is incredibly powerful.” Over the course of two days, the Wieslers donated journals to three schools which were destroyed: Marquez Elementary, Palisades Charter Elementary, and Village School, as well as to Harvard Westlake, where 100 students and faculty were affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires.
Evening carries a box of journals for the students of Palisades Charter Elementary. “Children feel very isolated and alone,” said Palisades principal Juliet Herman. “ That connection with other people who've lived through the same experience, who can say, ‘This happened to me and this is how I healed from it’ ... I think that is incredibly powerful.”

The sisters had built a spreadsheet with schools affected by the fires and planned to visit as many as time would allow on their two-day trip. They donated journals to Marquez Charter Elementary and Palisades Charter Elementary, both of which were destroyed and are sharing facilities with other schools in the area, and to Harvard Westlake, where 50 students and staff lost their homes and another 50 or so were displaced. 

In most cases, they would speak to the school principal and maybe a counselor, share their story, get a tour, and drop off journals. They were thrilled to do a good deed but disappointed when they didn’t get to connect with the children who were the intended recipients of the journals. Until they did.

The temporary home of Village School looks nothing like a school at all. It’s now housed in a business park on Broadway in Santa Monica, complete with paid underground parking, a manicured courtyard, and a glass entrance — it screams tech startup rather than elementary school, a far cry from the gorgeous campus in the heart of Pacific Palisades, with old-growth trees and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces.

Yet, when the Wieslers passed the security kiosk by the elevators, the elementary school spirit conquered the office vibe. Only weeks after the fires, there were whiteboards and posters, colorful artwork, makeshift classrooms with little desks and chairs, and hangers at appropriate heights for little ones.

Village School students listen to Evening and Silver Wiesler’s fire story as the sisters introduce the fire journals they are donating in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. In addition to losing their campus, nearly 30% of Village School students lost their homes and another 43% were displaced. The school reopened at Colorado Center, an office complex in Santa Monica’s tech district.
Village School students listen to Evening and Silver's story. In addition to losing their campus, nearly 30% of Village School students lost their homes and another 43% were displaced. The school reopened at Colorado Center, an office complex in Santa Monica’s tech district.
Silver and Evening Wiesler share the backstory of the fire journals they are donating to students at Village School in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. In addition to losing their campus, nearly 30% of Village School students lost their homes and another 43% were displaced. The school reopened at Colorado Center, an office complex in Santa Monica’s tech district.  “I felt really fulfilled. That really made me feel like I was actually doing something,” Silver Wiesler said about speaking to other survivors in person. “ What happened at my house, even though that was horrible, I now have the feelings to relate to them and I can help them in a way that other people can’t.”
Silver and Evening share the backstory of the journals with students at Village School.
Silver and Evening Wiesler distribute fire journals at Village School in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. In addition to losing their campus, nearly 30% of Village School students lost their homes and another 43% were displaced. The school reopened at Colorado Center, an office complex in Santa Monica’s tech district.  “I felt really fulfilled. That really made me feel like I was actually doing something,” Silver Wiesler said about speaking to other survivors in person. “ What happened at my house, even though that was horrible, I now have the feelings to relate to them and I can help them in a way that other people can’t.”
Because of their experience with loss, Silver and Evening felt an intimate connection to the kids of Village School.

Head of school John Evans, a Tony Stark lookalike in a gray crewneck Village School sweatshirt and baseball cap, welcomed the Wieslers at the entrance. He was affectionate in a calm, restrained way and listened to Silver’s story of their house fire with a hand over his heart. When she finished, he pulled in Anu Burkhardt, the school’s “information and imagination specialist.” 

The fires had taken Burkhardt’s home and workplace, so the Fire Journal Project immediately resonated. “First of all, can I give you all a hug?” she asked. Samantha, who let the girls take the lead, was crying quietly. 

An hour and 300 journals later, the Wieslers exited the flashy building, electrified. Silver and Evening had been invited to walk into each classroom impromptu and talk to the hundreds of kids in matching red uniforms about their loss, their project, and about how, eventually, they had started to heal. 

Evening Wiesler distributes fire journals to students at Village School in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. In addition to losing their campus, nearly 30% of Village School students lost their homes and another 43% were displaced. The school reopened at Colorado Center, an office complex in Santa Monica’s tech district. Wiesler said she appreciated the opportunity to hand deliver the journals to the children because of the personal connection between them as survivors. She said she hoped hearing how journaling has helped her would give kids hope. “ That was really empowering,” she said. “We actually did this and we're actually helping all these little kids.”
Evening said she hoped hearing how journaling has helped her would give kids hope. “ That was really empowering,” she said. “We actually did this, and we're actually helping all these little kids.”
Anu Burkhardt, an Information and Imagination Specialist at Village School, hugs Silver Wiesler after listening to the story of her fire loss in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Burkhardt lost her home in the Palisades fire and said she was very moved by the Wieslers’ story. In addition to losing their campus, nearly 30% of Village School students lost their homes and another 43% were displaced. The school reopened at Colorado Center, an office complex in Santa Monica’s tech district. Burkhardt was one of five faculty and staff to lose her home.
Anu Burkhardt, a faculty member of Village School who lost her home, hugs Silver after listening to her story.

The kids had asked questions, smiled, and thanked them profusely for the journals. With each classroom, Silver had become more confident as she addressed the kids and their teachers. She was luminous.  

Over lunch that day, a new tone appeared in Silver’s voice. “I felt really fulfilled. That really made me feel like I was actually doing something,” she said. 

The realization that there was a place for everything she had struggled to name in the past eight years hit her. She was able to see a small silver lining in the loss of her childhood home — not one any well-meaning neighbor may have offered, but one of her own: As awful as it was, the experience would help her relate to survivors in a way others couldn’t. “It makes me want to work with kids,” she said. “I don’t just want to bring the journal, I want to lead the classroom activities.” 

And so, Silver began to dream up a future she was genuinely excited about. 

