Though signage on the building and on Google indicate that the closure is temporary and due to renovations, former manager Eric Huang confirmed via text that Ko has closed for good, and the phone is disconnected. The restaurant never had a website or social media presence, apart from food influencers who reported a too-good-to-be-true bonanza .

Ko, the insanely popular Mission sushi restaurant that won a cult following after opening in February 2024, appears to have shuttered. Its Mission Street gates are drawn down and the fish is no longer flowing.

Throughout its brief heyday, Ko routinely drew long lines to the busy corner of 18th and Mission streets as early as 3 p.m. for plates of nigiri, sashimi, and non-sushi items like yakitori and chicken karaage. The $25 all-you-can-eat price jumped to $33 after 5 p.m., and the owners routinely tinkered with the menu into the winter.

The model seemed to invite overindulgence: Some diners reported being shamed for ordering more than they could finish or being charged $25 for eating the fish out of a sushi roll and leaving the rice.