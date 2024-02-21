San Francisco’s in a dour mood, and the cure for what ails it is found at Chome, a quirky, recently reopened Japanese restaurant whose approach might be summed up as “serious fun.”

Having built a dedicated cult following over two years at 18th and Mission Streets—in the spot once occupied by Weird Fish and now home to a project called “Undingable”—Chome relocated in November to a bigger space on 26th Street, where Chinese restaurant Wild Pepper used to be.

It’s still BYOB for now, but with essentially the same menu and the same offbeat charm. There’s no online presence apart from Instagram, and a sign posting the hours of operation is a wordy quasi-apology explaining that they’re closed “Monday and some weird days.” (The sign also warns that sometimes Chome shuts early if no one comes in, but judging from several recent visits, that is an unlikely occurrence—the place is already packed.)

Co-owners Judy and Kevin (they do not reveal their last names) are taking full advantage of the bigger environs. Judy manages the front-of-house, while Kevin operates the kitchen. They refer to each other by animal alter egos: Kevin is the Fish, and Judy is the Pig. The only biographical snippet Judy would disclose in a late-night Instagram message is that Kevin is young and a little temperamental, leading to occasional bickering behind the scenes.