To say that Ko has cultivated a rabid fan base is an understatement. For starters, the restaurant — which has plans to relocate to the Richmond at some unspecified date — is more than a sushi spot. It’s also an izakaya that serves yakitori and a few Korean barbecue bites, plus the all-you-can-drink deal extends to Asahi beer and nonalcoholic drinks. Consequently, it’s got something for just about everyone.

They’re there for San Francisco’s hottest new gluttony experience: a 90-minute, $25, all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink sushi-and-sake deal offered by Ko. If 3 p.m. seems oddly early to meet up for dinner, that’s because Ko’s eight tables open for service at 4:30 p.m., and the $25 deal jumps to $33 after 6 p.m. To do it right, therefore, you gotta be in the first — and very early — seating.

The line starts forming on the corner of 18th and Mission streets by 3 p.m., consisting chiefly of people who spent a lot of energy coming up with an excuse to ditch work.

The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. The $25 Diner hunts down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.

People in San Francisco are accustomed to waiting in long lines for food, whether it’s an almond croissant at Arsicault Bakery or a pre-cracked half crab at Swan Oyster Depot — but few of those queues require dipping out of the office. That hasn’t prevented Ko from tempting customers to fall in line. On my second visit, the trio ahead of me showed one another their fake coughs, giddy at the thrill of slipping away to take advantage of what amounts to a boozy early-bird special.

It’s worth risking the wrath of HR to get mango hamachi and unagi avocado rolls, along with garlic shrimp skewers, agedashi tofu, and Coca-Cola chicken wings, all of which I heartily recommend. Apart from the various nigiri, a bowl of chicken karaage might be the most popular item, according to manager Eric Huang, because the crispy skin makes such a good counterpoint to all the fish.