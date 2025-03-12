Skip to main content
Teen tried to kill girl in Muni stabbing, police say

Witnesses directed officers to two suspects who fled westbound on Carroll Avenue.

A police car with flashing lights is stopped beside a tram. Several officers are standing around, attending to a situation. It's a busy urban setting.
Two suspects were detained after a woman was allegedly stabbed on a T Third Muni train | Source: KGO-TV/ABC7
By George Kelly

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a girl on a Muni train Tuesday evening, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 5:41 p.m. on the T Third line near Carroll Avenue and Third Street in the Bayview, police said. Two suspects were initially detained on nearby Egbert Avenue after witnesses spotted them running away and alerted officers. One adult female suspect was released at the scene.

The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency said that it has been working to boost safety by increasing staffing and maintaining security cameras on each vehicle.

“The safety of Muni riders is our top priority,” the SFMTA said in a statement. “But when a crime is committed, we work closely with the police department to enable them to catch and prosecute perpetrators.”

The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated because the SFPD provided new information that victim is a “juvenile female.”

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

