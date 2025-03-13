But then he received a puzzling note from the Public Works Department. The city needed to ensure that no “survey monuments” were being disturbed within 20 feet of the planned excavation, threatening $10,000 in fines if Magidow didn’t provide the proper documentation.

Before launching La Cigale, a 15-seat restaurant that will serve wood-fired Occitanian fare, he needed to add a sewer line: Cut open a few sidewalk squares, dig a small trench, and install a pipe. One to two days of work at most, Magidow said.

In February, Joseph Magidow’s soon-to-open restaurant in Glen Park was well on its way.

He isn’t the first to experience the tortuous maze of getting restaurants, bars, or other businesses off the ground in San Francisco — or simply staying open. That’s why The Standard is launching a series, Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, highlighting the frustrating, sometimes comical encounters San Franciscans have with their government.

Get the inside scoop on City Hall and local politics in our twice weekly Power Play newsletter.

“We’ve painted ourselves into a corner with so many codes,” he said. “It is hard for any entrepreneur to get any business done in the city.”

Seth Boor, an architect of nearly 30 years who designed Sightglass Coffee, Black Bird Bookstore, and other businesses, had never heard of the requirement imposed on Magidow.

As it turns out, survey monuments are nearly invisible points that sort property lines, among other uses Public Works says are vital to keeping the city organized. You may have noticed them in a fleeting moment while walking: little, silver-colored metal tags or star-studded brownish caps installed flush on the ground.

Magidow was presented with options. He could pay the city $4,455 for workers to ensure that no monuments were in the area or hire a third-party surveyor to do it for potentially less.

But Magidow was certain there were none of the markings near the small area he was digging up. To prove it, he and his team found a Public Works map called Mon-U-Mental that shows the locations of the city’s survey markers.

It was clear to them from the map that none appeared within 20 feet of their construction site.

All set, said Magidow’s team. Not so fast, said Public Works.

Even though the department maintains that map, it would not accept it as sufficient evidence, Magidow was told. To ensure his business didn’t face further delays, he paid $800 for a private surveying firm to do the work.