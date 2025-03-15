Skip to main content
Vandals deface new Great Highway mural after road closes to cars: ‘It’s painful to see’

Vandals hit a community mural a day after the highway closed to vehicular traffic to make way for a future oceanfront park.

A vibrant mural features a scenic landscape with buildings, paths, and silhouettes of people. It spans a long wall under a bright, hazy sky.
Graffiti mars a new community mural by the Great Highway. | Source: Courtesy
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

A mural at the Great Highway was vandalized just one day after the road was closed to vehicles to begin its transformation into a permanent oceanfront park.

A press release distributed on behalf of Friends of Ocean Beach Park details the vandalism and includes testimony from local artists like Emily Fromm, who said she was verbally harassed while painting murals for the park. 

“It’s painful to see something meant to uplift the community and celebrate our history be treated with disrespect,” Fromm, whose mural was scribbled over with white spray paint, said. Fromm is now soliciting help from volunteers to help her fix the mural.

Photos accompanying the press release also show a message spray painted on the street, “JOEL LIE$ #RECALL,” that appears to refer to embattled supervisor Joel Engardio, whose support of removing car traffic from the Great Highway spurred a recall effort against him.

“No one should have to endure verbal abuse by someone who disagrees with a policy or the outcome of a vote,” Engardio said of the mural vandalism in a comment.

The vandalism follows a contentious public debate about the future of the Great Highway. Last November, 55% of San Francisco voters approved Proposition K to convert the roadway into a park, which is scheduled to open April 12.

Park rangers have opened an investigation into the incident and will increase their patrols, according to a spokesperson for Friends of Ocean Beach Park.

Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, criticized the vandalism in the press release, saying: “Vandalizing a beautiful mural to protest a park is a bit like slashing your own tires to complain about traffic. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Even some who opposed the park conversion have condemned it.

“While I did not support Prop. K, San Francisco voters as a whole did,” said Malcolm Yeung, Sunset resident and executive director of Chinatown Community Development Center.

State Sen. Scott Wiener called the attacks on artists and volunteers “shameful,” describing the Great Highway project as “a visionary project that reflects our city’s values.”

Community leaders are urging residents to remain civil despite strong feelings about the transition. 

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

