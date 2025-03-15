Major plot twist: Kyle Juszczyk is back with the 49ers — with $7 million guaranteed

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Juszczyk re-signed on a two-year deal with up to $8 million. With $7 million of this new contract fully guaranteed , the 49ers have broadcast their intentions of keeping Juszczyk aboard for the next two seasons — through 2026. Juszczyk reportedly accepted less money from the 49ers than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who offered him a contract after a midweek visit.

From a salary-cap perspective, the 49ers will benefit from the entire series of Juszczyk maneuvers. The fullback had been scheduled to make $4.6 million in 2025 before the 49ers released him. He’s now locked in at $4 million per year — essentially equating to a $600,000 discount for 2025 — and with an extra season of team control (2026) that the 49ers previously did not have. Juszczyk benefits from $7 million of fully-guaranteed money (for all intents and purposes, a two-year commitment); he previously didn’t have any. And the 49ers can now rest easy knowing that Juszczyk, a foundational locker room pillar, can be retained at an efficient price in 2026 without any more haggling. The team had asked Juszczyk to take a pay cut last offseason before this week’s contractual rollercoaster ride.