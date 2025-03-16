It’s a renovation frenzy on Billionaire’s Row

After shirking their responsibilities as the majority owners of Manchester United by offloading control to an English billionaire for 1.5 billion euros, the Glazer family has found the perfect place to hide from the soccer franchise’s dire performance in the English Premier League — in the form of a first-floor crawl space.



The hidey-hole renovations are part of a $4.33 million remodel that also includes replacing elevators and staircases, new skylights and entryways, and new doors and windows, according to building permits, the most recent of which was filed March 11.