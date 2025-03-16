Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

It’s a renovation frenzy on Billionaire’s Row

See how Laurene Powell Jobs, the Glazers, and other residents of SF's most exclusive neighborhood are upgrading their cribs.

San Francisco’s Billionaire’s Row is teeming with construction activity. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
News

It’s a renovation frenzy on Billionaire’s Row

See how Laurene Powell Jobs, the Glazers, and other residents of SF's most exclusive neighborhood are upgrading their cribs.

By Ezra Wallach

Billionaire’s Row, the three blocks of Broadway between Lyon and Divisadero streets, might be the world’s most elegant construction site.

The San Francisco Bay can be seen sparkling through floor-to-ceiling windows as plainclothes security guards wander and construction workers lounge on the sidewalk, nursing sandwiches and cigarettes.

This strip of mansions is owned by the city’s elite, including Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Mimi Haas (the mayor’s mom), and Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. But as of late it has been overrun with whirring trucks and thudding hammers — Monday through Friday during the day, of course — that have no sign of slowing down.

A silhouette of a person stands on a ladder inside a dimly lit construction site, framed by wooden beams and scattered tools.
The four-bedroom, $17 million home at 2780 Broadway is undergoing an interior remodel. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

So what are the rich doing to their already magnificent cribs? The Standard dove through building permit records to find out.

None of the property owners responded to requests for comment by publication time.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

‘The most beautiful house in America’

Laurene Powell Jobs smashed the record for San Francisco’s most expensive home sale with her $71 million purchase on the Row in July. Now she’s making adjustments to the seven-bedroom mansion’s eating and washing spaces (kitchen and bathroom to you and me).

A street with a large beige building featuring chimneys and ornate windows. A tree partially hides a dumpster, and several cars are parked on the road.
Laurene Powell Jobs is remodeling her seven-bedroom mansion at 2840 Broadway. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows silhouetted scaffolding against a bright sky with the sun peeking through. A sign with a phone number is visible at the top.
A renovation at 2799 Broadway is estimated to cost $741,000 and includes new finishes, plumbing, electrical, walls, bathrooms, and cabinets. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

A permit for the remodel, which is estimated to cost $100,000, was issued Feb. 19. Jobs is known for her philanthropic investment firm, Emerson Collective, and contributions to the Democratic Party, including a $1.5 million donation to the Senate Majority PAC ahead of the 2016 election. Now, she is also the owner of what Architectural Digest described as “the most beautiful house in America.”

The previous owners, the Barnett family, hired Peter Marino, an architect known for modern buildings in New York and Tokyo. The result is a mix of contemporary and classic elements that doubled the property’s value. Apparently that wasn’t enough.

Man United owners need a new place to hide?

After shirking their responsibilities as the majority owners of Manchester United by offloading control to an English billionaire for 1.5 billion euros, the Glazer family has found the perfect place to hide from the soccer franchise’s dire performance in the English Premier League — in the form of a first-floor crawl space.

The hidey-hole renovations are part of a $4.33 million remodel that also includes replacing elevators and staircases, new skylights and entryways, and new doors and windows, according to building permits, the most recent of which was filed March 11. 

Related

San Francisco Sea Cliff’s ‘very boxy’ mansion plans leave locals unimpressed
The image shows a large, elegant white house with multiple rounded, glass windows, lush greenery, and a staircase. It's situated in a scenic, upscale neighborhood at dusk.
See inside the priciest home in San Francisco, asking $38 million
The image shows a large, modern house with a multi-tiered design and pool on an upper terrace. Inset is a headshot of a person with short dark hair wearing a blue jacket.
Sam Altman thought he’d bought a $27M home with a ‘Batcave.’ Lawsuit says it’s a ‘lemon’

The Glazer clan, who also own two-time Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased the $34.5 million home in July 2022. Reporting from The Real Deal tracked the deed for the property to Glazer Properties, a developer of shopping centers founded by Kevin Glazer, son of Malcolm Glazer, patriarch of the clan. The Standard was unable to verify which family member lives in the home — when it’s not a construction site, that is — but assessor records show it remains owned by the Glazer entity.

The 1927 Beaux Arts beauty at 2790 Broadway was designed by Arthur Brown Jr., a San Francisco architect who is also responsible for Coit Tower, Temple Emanu-El, City Hall, and the San Francisco Opera House.

The home that keeps being sold

Next door to the Glazer residence, at 2780 Broadway, is a white brick home that has switched hands seven times over three decades; owners have included philanthropist Richard Dinner, Israeli businessman Efraim Arazi, former U.S. Ambassador to Austria Trevor Traina, and Farallon Capital Management managing partner Andrew Spokes.

The residence at 2780 Broadway is undergoing an interior remodel. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

Now, the property is owned by Sneakers LLC, a new company out of Delaware. The Standard was unable to connect it to an individual, only to the San Francisco offices of the wealth management firm Jordan Park. The four-bedroom, $17 million home is undergoing an interior remodel and had permits issued as recently as December to install a new fire sprinkler system — all for an estimated cost of just over $2 million.

The coffee king’s house with a massive wine cellar 

Previously owned by the family that founded Hills Bros. Coffee in San Francisco, the brick home at 2920 Broadway was purchased in April 2021 for $43.5 million. You may recall that family for ambitious descendant Austin Hills, who in 2022 attempted a run for district attorney but was disqualified because he wasn’t registered as an attorney.

A densely packed neighborhood features historic multi-story buildings with scaffolding, surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant trees under a clear sky.
The three blocks of Broadway between Lyon and Divisadero streets are home to the city's wealthiest families. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

The new owner is NARF NAS LLC. There’s little information about the company aside from a listing with an office on Fillmore Street and the name of a partner at the wealth management firm Andersen, Mamie Chew Gupta, who did not respond to a request for comment.

The property, with 11,455 square feet of living space and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, is getting an intensive interior remodel — the initial permit for which was issued in April 2021 — for $3.25 million.

The new kid on the block

One of the newer homes on the hill, 2900 Broadway, was completed in 2004. The mansion was previously owned by tech moguls Michael and Xochi Birch, who founded the former British social networking site Bebo and the exclusive social club The Battery SF. 

The property is a baby among the neighborhood’s giant manors, most of which broke ground at the turn of the 20th century, when the city’s wealthiest moved west from Nob Hill after it was decimated by the 1906 earthquake.

The image features a building covered with scaffolding and a large white tarp in front, surrounded by other colorful buildings and lush green trees.
Billionaire's Row is a construction zone right now. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

San Francisco design stalwart Ken Fulk worked on the four-story, 11,690-square-foot home that was sold for the first time in August to Stone Real Estate Holdings LLC for $29.1 million, $10 million less than the asking price. A building permit was issued in May 2023. The interior is being remodeled, along with an extension to the property and new landscaping and stairs, for an estimated $2.6 million. 

The Standard was unable to track down an individual associated with the property, only the Redwood City address of the financial advisory firm Baker Tilly.

‘The California look’

A couple of other abodes on the block are undergoing renovations.

The five-bathroom, 8,000-square-foot home at 2799 Broadway sold for $32 million in October 2018 to ALLMEI 2900 LLC, with addresses in Delaware and Switzerland. The Standard was unable to track the company to any individual. A renovation, estimated to cost $741,000, includes new finishes, plumbing, electrical, walls, bathrooms, and cabinets.

A cityscape shows a residential neighborhood with a prominent building covered in scaffolding and black netting, surrounded by various homes under a clear sky.
Scaffolding covers 2799 Broadway. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
The image shows a scenic view of the Golden Gate Bridge over a large body of water. In the foreground, there are buildings with red roofs surrounded by lush greenery.
Mansions on Billionaire's Row offer breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

Michael Taylor, a San Francisco-based designer who created the vision for 2799 Broadway, is known for pioneering the “California look,” with all white rooms and plants.

A relatively unassuming $9.3 million home that last sold in January 2024, 2776 Broadway is also undergoing an interior remodel, with the most recent approved permit issued last month. Fixes include changes to the three bathrooms and kitchen, along with upgrades to fixtures and finishes, for an estimated cost of $400,000.

According to property records, the three-bedroom, 3,579-square-foot house belongs to a trust associated with the Arsenault family, which includes Luc Arsenaut, a partner at the private equity firm Moss Adams.

And if you happen to be looking for a contractor fit for a billionaire, permit records show that MatPel Builders or Jim Dow are the ones to call.

It seems they know what they’re doing.

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BillionairesHousingNewsPacific HeightsReal Estate