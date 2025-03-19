Kawakami: Looking ahead to Warriors playoffs, starting with the Draymond–Butler sync-up

Jimmy Butler prefers to do his postgame media sessions in the locker room right after he’s showered and changed, when he walks about 12 feet over to the white-board wall and answers every question that can fit into about five or six minutes.



About halfway into Butler’s sessions, Draymond Green navigates his way to his nearby locker through the media crowd, occasionally with a concurring thought or two as he listens to Butler, before Draymond heads up to the podium for his own media turn.



After that usually comes Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ closer on and off the court.



So yes, the Warriors’ triumvirate of headliners are looking about as synchronized after games as they are playing during this 15-2 run with Butler in the lineup. It’s quite the power procession when you step back and think about it. Of course, Curry didn’t hold a presser after Tuesday’s victory over Milwaukee because he was given the night off to rest. But that only highlighted the scope of the Draymond-Butler dynamic and everything more that is possible for the Warriors over the stretch run and into the playoffs.



We’ll get to Butler’s offensive contributions in a bit. But if you sensed a strong alignment with Butler and Draymond as they moved and reacted together in a scintillating defensive effort on Tuesday — Draymond all but silencing Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Butler sprinting around helping to cover everybody else — you weren’t alone.



“It’s so easy to add him in because he is like me,” Draymond said of Butler. “He thinks like me. He sees the floor like me or better. … It makes me all the more comfortable to know that I can be aggressive. That I can take some chances and know that at the end of the day there’s going to be Jimmy on the backside to cover up any mistakes that anyone makes. That’s usually me in that position, covering up mistakes.”



Easy, you say, Draymond? Here’s what Butler said about five minutes earlier when I asked him the same question about blending in with Draymond on defense: “It’s easy. I get to gamble a lot more for steals.”