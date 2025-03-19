“We’re sitting out here with this beautiful little strip,” said Simon, gesturing to his view of San Francisco’s southern shoreline. “Our issue is, the city wants to keep treating this like an industrial shithole.”

He tried everything to have the persistent homeless encampment removed. He pestered cops, filed 311 reports, and lobbied City Hall. But the city’s response to his pleas was often no response at all, he said.

Timothy Simon’s view was almost perfect. From his Bayview hilltop balcony, he could see the downtown skyline, the glistening bay, and the Oakland hills in the distance. But in the foreground, for much of the last five years, was a line of RVs.

The city’s response time to these grievances is far slower in Bayview-Hunters Point than in any other neighborhood, according to an analysis by The Standard of reports to the 311 help line. City staff took a median of 14.6 days to close 311 encampment cases in the Bayview last year, nearly 10 times the citywide median of 1.5 days.

Simon is one of an increasingly vocal group of Bayview residents frustrated with the lack of response to their complaints about homeless encampments.

The number of 311 encampment complaints skyrocketed citywide last year after a landmark Supreme Court decision freed officials to take a more aggressive approach to removing tents and RVs. In 2024, the 311 system logged nearly 48,000 encampment reports. This year, the city is on track to reach about 58,000, more than double the 2021 total. The pre-pandemic high, in 2019, was 70,000 complaints.

For comparison, the median time to close a complaint in the Marina in 2024 was less than a day. In the Tenderloin, it was 1.8 days. In Portola, it was 6.1 days, second only to neighboring Bayview, with its two-week median resolution time.

Even with the increased volume of 311 cases, officials managed to respond to reports faster across much of the city. But in the Bayview, the median resolution time quadrupled between 2023 and 2024.

The Department of Emergency Management said encampments in the Bayview are often larger and more complex than those in other neighborhoods, frequently involving structures and vehicles, which require a more nuanced approach. The Bayview is home to the highest concentration of people living in vehicles, according to the the city’s quarterly counts.

Closing out a complaint typically means the city took some action, such as sending outreach workers or police officers. But for 10% of reports in the Bayview, the city let the case languish for a month before automatically closing it out; it then instructed neighbors to submit a new complaint if the encampment was still there. In most other neighborhoods, this happened with fewer than 1% of reports.

‘Relegated’ to the Bayview

Bayview residents refute the idea that the slower response in their community is due solely to the complexity of its encampments.

They attest that the neighborhood has long borne the brunt of the city’s ills — from chronic potholes to persistent illegal dumping and hazardous pollution — while standing last in line for government services. To this day, about a quarter of Bayview blocks are labeled by the city as “unaccepted,” meaning the Department of Public Works takes no responsibility for their condition.

“This isn’t a planned neighborhood,” said Marsha Maloof, president of the Bayview Hill Neighborhood Association. “You couldn’t live as a Black person anywhere else, so we were relegated to this area. All these years later, we still don’t have a lot of things that would come to a planned neighborhood.”

Warehouses and empty lots make up much of the community, providing refuge for homeless people who would face greater scrutiny in other parts of the city.