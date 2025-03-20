He lights what looks like a cigarette, takes a couple of drags, crouches, then hurls a burning piece of cloth about 10 feet. It lands on top of a tent. Within minutes, the entire encampment is consumed by flames. A woman and man jump out of a nearby tent and flee uphill. “Get out of there!” a woman yells repeatedly.

At 12:23 p.m. on Nov. 16, a man is seen on surveillance video wearing a white shawl on his head and a brown coat. Cars whiz by as he stands on the I-80 onramp off South Van Ness, uphill from a homeless encampment.

For DJ Meisner, manager at an auto repair shop that borders the encampment, a fire mere feet from his business is just another day on the job.

But the November blaze was the last straw for Meisner and his boss, Andrew Gescheidt, who has owned Popular Mechanix for 35 years and is out $30,000 for fire-related repairs in 2024 alone. They say they have clear video evidence of a man starting the November fire , but — partly because of the shop’s unique location on 14th Street — no agency has consistently taken responsibility for the issue.

The encampment that borders Popular Mechanix’s fence is located on property owned by the state’s Caltrans agency, which Meisner said has led to confusion and long response times from law enforcement and clean-up crews. Adding to the frustration, records show the man from the surveillance video has been on a years-long merry-go-round in the justice system, cycling between charges, jail time, being released, and being charged again. Some past charges involve arson.

“It feels like the Wild West,” said Meisner about the city. “I try not to give into the doom spiral narrative. But they are doing nothing to dissuade me of that notion.”

However, Meisner was stunned to see Perez Perez walking around the neighborhood days later.

A month after the November blaze, Meisner said, the 29-year-old man, who court documents identify as Laureano Perez Perez, threw urine and rocks at an employee, a customer, and the shop’s cars. He was arrested, and Meisner thought the business would finally escape his wrath.

The incident appears to be a violation of a Dec. 30 criminal protective order imposed on Perez Perez, which prohibits him from being within 10 yards of the business, according to a copy of the record reviewed by The Standard.

He has reached out to law enforcement with photo evidence of Perez Perez hanging around his business — and has been met with silence. As recently as March 10, Meisner alerted his California Highway Patrol Officer contact, Osvaldo Orozco, that Perez Perez was at Popular Mechanix’s fence line, according to text messages reviewed by The Standard.

Perez Perez’s run-ins with the law have been frequent over the years.

Since 2019, the San Francisco district attorney’s office has charged him in eight cases, including two instances of arson in 2020, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of felony vandalism and was sentenced to 190 days in jail. Last year, Perez Perez was charged with multiple vandalism and drug cases. Records show he did not attend his latest hearing, on March 12, resulting in an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Public Defender Charlotte Miller, who is representing Perez Perez on his current cases, said there should be a “more robust social safety net to support vulnerable people in our community, like Mr. Perez Perez, so that they don’t end up in the criminal legal system.”

The November fire caught on camera wasn’t the first time an inferno erupted near Popular Mechanix.

In 2022, Meisner said he was putting out blazes weekly and even installed a ladder he bought from a hunting website to get a better vantage point from the fence line. He placed extinguisher devices on the fence, but they have proved useless and have been swallowed up in fires.

In October, an early morning fire broke out in Popular Mechanix’s backyard, growing into a large blaze that destroyed two of the shop’s cars and scarred surrounding trees. One of the cars exploded because it was full of gasoline. (Surveillance footage does not show a culprit, though a lit object is seen being thrown over the fence.)

Remains of the cars can be found on the property, and melted chunks of metal are lodged in the ground. The fires are accompanied by a constant stream of trash, crack pipes, and needles, Meisner said, which covers the perimeter of the blue fence that borders the shop.