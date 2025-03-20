“There’s someone that comes and tries to feed the birds, you know, seed and stuff. And, of course, the rats eat it,” said Fullhart. “In my opinion, it’s just kind of part of living in a city.”

A study of 16 major cities (14 in North America, plus Amsterdam and Tokyo) over an average of 12 years, published in January in Science Advances, found that climate change is fueling a hemisphere-wide population boom for the black rat. In the case of San Francisco, the population has grown by more than 10% — more than every other city in the study besides Washington, D.C.

