After talking to his landlord and successfully dealing with a separate mouse problem on his own, he recently heard a “weird scratching noise” coming from the metal plate that covers up his old-style stove vent, a common element in older San Francisco apartment kitchens. “That was really, really freaky,” Ercoli said. “I thought it was some kind of reptile. I still don’t know what it was, but it made me think of the rats.”

“They’re pretty fat,” Ercoli, a photographer, said. “The trash room is directly below me, and I see them running out in packs of two and three.”

Rikki Ercoli has lived off San Francisco’s Market Street for 19 years, but he never saw rats until this year. At night, he says, he glances through his bay windows and sees them scurrying. And they’re not small ones, either.

A study of 16 major cities (14 in North America, plus Amsterdam and Tokyo) over an average of 12 years published in Science Advances last month found that climate change is fueling a hemisphere-wide population boom for Rattus rattus, or the black rat. In the case of San Francisco, the population has grown by more than 10% — more than every other city in the study besides Washington, D.C.

Of all the urban woes that keep San Francisco residents up at night — an owner move-in eviction, losing your homeowners insurance , the Big One — few afflictions match the mundane horror of a rat infestation. Their size startles us. They make a mess. They’re embarrassing.

The ‘rodentation’ of San Francisco

Jokes about a rodent infestation in the nation’s capital aside, there’s nothing funny about what’s going on here in San Francisco. Rodolfo Dirzoa, a professor of environmental science at Stanford University who was not involved in the original study, said the findings are consistent with what he sees happening in the Bay Area. He said another point in the study is hugely significant: the increasing loss of vegetation.

“The reduction of population regulation associated with the loss or decline of natural biodiversity,” Dirzo wrote via email, “creates an ideal synergy for rat proliferation.”

Fragmented ecosystems give rats opportunities to thrive, causing what Dirzo calls a “rodentation” of the city. Exterminator Maria Talacona, co-founder of the Bay Area’s Mighty Men Pest Control, is all too familiar with it. “We’re definitely seeing an increase in rodent activity anywhere buildings are extremely close together,” Talacona said, adding that this living nightmare is “my favorite thing to talk about.”

An inability to walk around all four sides of a building creates spaces where humans can’t leave their scent behind. That signals that a place is safe to burrow and build nests. “It gives them a very strong advantage, because we can’t get to them.” The other pathway for an infestation is garage doors. If they don’t close tightly, rats can get inside.

Climate change, Talacona added, is very likely messing with local rats’ predators, such as raptors and garter snakes. (The carnivorous California squirrels that made headlines late last year seem content to eat only voles … for now.)