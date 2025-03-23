This Bernal Heights 2-bed shed could be yours for $800K

OK, so it’s not really a shed. But it is in Bernal Heights, a quaint foodie mecca popular with Vuori moms and Little League dads, with suburban nuclear family vibes — coyotes included. And it could be yours for $799,000.

Sure, the floors are peeling, and the backyard is a mess of weeds. The 125-year-old aluminum-sided shoebox at 167 Coleridge St. gives shipping-container vibes, which should have a resurgence in cool when Burning Man comes around. And while nearly every surface inside the 875-square-foot house is covered in grime and reeks of grandma’s closet, its puke-green appliances appear to be in working order — even the stove, which apparently hasn’t had a good scrub in decades.