These Giants, from front office to clubhouse, are speaking Buster Posey’s language

The common denominator behind the Giants’ game planning, schemes, and strategies for 2025 will be the same as for the Giants’ championship runs of 2010, 2012, and 2014, when Posey was the team’s star catcher. Only now, he’s calling all the shots, not just the pitches.

From the locker rooms and practice fields at Scottsdale Stadium to the minor-league complex at Papago Park and now to every major-league facility on the Giants’ 2025 schedule, all roads lead to the office of the president of baseball operations.

This is Posey’s team again, and no one with memories of the championship teams, no one who recalls the heralded catcher’s contributions, no one who followed his journey to joining the ownership group and then becoming baseball boss would dispute he’s the right guy for the moment.

When the Giants open the season Thursday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, and continue into the summer months, Posey’s fingerprints will be all over what transpires on the field.

“We tried to do things a certain way,” said opening day starter Logan Webb, referring to recent seasons with Farhan Zaidi running the show. “It didn’t work out. Now we have a new direction and vision of what we want the team to look like, and Buster is very much the guy to lead that along with BoMel [manager Bob Melvin].”

Webb and former Cy Young Award winners Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray showed the importance of attacking the strike zone and limiting walks — the Giants had by far the best strikeout-to-walk ratio this spring — and shortstop Willy Adames’ influence was felt on the offense, including situational hitting and the simple chore of hitting the other way to move runners over.

It all starts with pitching and defense, which is pretty much Posey’s calling card. The defense was generally clean — no one seemed concerned with perennial Gold Glover Matt Chapman’s shaky glove work in the final days in the desert — and the pitching was mostly outstanding, especially in the rotation.

With leadership aligned, the Giants’ training camp was a resounding success — that is, except for outfielder Jerar Encarnación’s fractured hand, the only major injury to a frontline player. They posted the best spring training record among the 30 teams, all along emphasizing what worked so well during the championship era.

With Melvin already in place as manager, Posey made two major hires, hand-picking Zack Minasian as general manager and Randy Winn as vice president of player development, each of whom has committed to incorporating Posey’s messages into their daily tasks. Same with hitting coach Pat Burrell and pitching coach J.P. Martinez.

It all goes back to the first day of training camp when Posey stood in the middle of the Scottsdale Stadium clubhouse and addressed the team about his vision for the future, by all accounts an inspirational moment for the 2025 Giants.

“First day, when he came in, he gave a great speech, and everyone was pretty fired up about it,” Webb said. “He emphasized what he wants to see out of this group. When I played with Buster, you did not want to be wild out there. You wanted to throw strike 1. You wanted to get in and out. He expected that of us. It’s the same thing now that he’s running the whole thing. The direction we have leading the group is perfect.”

The alignment isn’t felt just in the clubhouse. Posey’s lieutenants Minasian and Winn share his philosophies daily with their major-league and minor-league staffs, respectively, as they stress building a new culture, restoring pride in wearing a Giants uniform, and bringing success back to the organization.