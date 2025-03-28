And who can argue with these prices? Almost every cocktail on the classics-heavy list, from the Pisco Punch to the Yellow Jacket to the Corpse Reviver #1, is $13. Meatballs in tomato sugo with two crostini — a full meal, trust me — are $15. A bowl of truffle fries is $11, and an even bigger bowl of roasted cauliflower with salsa verde is only $9. Then there’s the new version of the Grumpy’s burger, an unchallenging and immensely gratifying double cheeseburger on brioche with all the fixins for $19. It’s thick, it’s juicy, and it’s the opposite of all those lacy smash burgers popping up around town.