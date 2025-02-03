Causwells : Americana with onion strings, $21.99 “This the fanciest place for a smashburger that also does it well,” Rowe said of the 15-year-old Chestnut Street mainstay, where every table seemed to have at least one burger on it. “And it comes with a nest of fried onions. It’s just an awesome, well-rounded restaurant.” 2346 Chestnut St., the Marina

Beep’s Burgers: Half-pound burger with American cheese, $13.70

Most patties for smashburgers are 3 ounces, but the ones at this City College-adjacent stand, open since 1962, clock in at 4. “It’s good, and the bun is squishy,” Rowe said. “The browning is good.” 1051 Ocean Ave., Ingleside



Smish Smash: Single Cheeseboiga, $13

“This is a 4-ounce patty,” Rowe said of the burger at the former pop-up, now a “residency” at Saluhall. “They used all the right ingredients, and the single has a way better balance [than the double]. This is one of the best smashburgers in the city.” Inside Saluhall, 945 Market St., SoMa